Monday, October 13, 2025 | 10:43 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Elections / Bihar Elections / News / Jan Suraaj to release second list of candidates for Bihar polls today

Jan Suraaj to release second list of candidates for Bihar polls today

All eyes are on Raghopur seat, in Vaishali district, where sitting MLA Tejashwi Yadav aims for a hat-trick

Prashant Kishore, Prashant

Jan Suraaj Party chief Prashant Kishor (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Patna
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 13 2025 | 10:20 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj Party is all set to release its second list of candidates for the Bihar assembly elections on Monday, four days after the party declared its first list.

All eyes are on Raghopur seat, in Vaishali district, where sitting MLA Tejashwi Yadav aims for a hat-trick.

Kishor, a former poll strategist, has been dropping hints that he might contest the seat himself. The second list is expected to end the suspense over whether Kishor would make his poll debut from Tejashwi's home turf Raghopur.

Party leaders are tight-lipped about whether the candidature for Raghopur will be declared in the second list or not.

 

Sources said the party may come out with another list of candidates in a day or two. Jan Suraaj Party on October 9 released its first list of 51 candidates, but did not confirm whether its founder Prashant Kishor would contest the polls.

Also Read

PM Modi

NDA's election plan for Bihar: BJP and JD(U) get 101 seats eachpremium

Arvind Rajbhar

SBSP to go solo in Bihar polls if BJP does not share seats: Arvind Rajbhar

Tejashwi Yadav,Tejashwi, Lalu Prasad Yadav, Lalu Prasad, Lalu

Seat-sharing in INDIA bloc may have to wait as Lalu, Tejashwi head to Delhi

Pawan Khera, Pawan

Mahagathbandhan partners to fight Bihar polls together: Pawan Khera

Prashant Kishore, Prashant

Prashant Kishor takes dig at Tejashwi's govt job promise ahead of polls

Prominent names in the first list included former IPS officer of Bihar cadre, R K Mishra from Darbhanga, prominent lawyer and party's senior leader Y V Giri from Manjhi seat, former Patna University and Nalanda Open University Vice Chancellor K C Sinha from Kumhrar, and popular Bhojpuri singer Ritesh Ranjan Pandey from Kargahar.

It may be recalled that Kishor hit the campaign trail from Raghopur on October 11, the home turf of Yadav, whom he vowed to trounce like "Rahul Gandhi's defeat from Amethi".

The 47-year-old politician had received a rousing welcome, with garlands placed around his neck to the tunes of drums beaten by enthusiastic supporters, in the assembly constituency in Vaishali district, about 50 km from the state capital and situated right across the Ganga.

"Your local MLA is such a big man. He has been a deputy chief minister twice. Have you ever approached him with your problems?" he had remarked quizzically, evoking replies that suggested that they were not able to get an audience with 35-year-old Tejashwi Yadav.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

voting

Bihar polls: NDA announces seat sharing, BJP and JD(U) get 101 each

evm machine voting

JD(U) finalises list of Bihar poll candidates, may drop 4 sitting MLAs

election, bihar polls

Long distance, insecure jobs keep Bihar migrants from voting in polls

Tejashwi Yadav, Tejashwi

Teacher recruitment to begin immediately if voted to power: Tejashwi

Pawan Singh

Don't want to contest Bihar Assembly elections: Bhojpuri actor Pawan Singh

Topics : Bihar Elections 2025 Bihar Election 2025 News Bihar Assembly Elections Prashant kishore

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 13 2025 | 10:19 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEIND vs WI 2nd Test Day 4 LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold-Silver Price TodayQ2 Results TodayYouTube Second Chance ProgramWorld Mental Health Day 2025Upcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon