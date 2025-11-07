Friday, November 07, 2025 | 11:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
No repoll recommended in Phase 1 of Bihar assembly elections: EC

No repoll recommended in Phase 1 of Bihar assembly elections: EC

Voting for the second phase will take place on November 11

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Nov 07 2025 | 10:54 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Election Commission on Friday said no repoll has been recommended for the over 45,000 polling stations in 121 seats that went to polls in the first phase of the Bihar Assembly election on November 6.

The poll authority said scrutiny of documents took place in all 121 assembly constituencies in the presence of 121 returning officers (RO) and 121 general observers (GO) appointed by the commission. Around 455 candidates or their agents also participated in the process.

After the scrutiny, no discrepancy or malpractice was found at any of the polling stations, and no repoll was recommended in phase one of the elections.

 

A record voter turnout of nearly 65 per cent was registered in the first phase.

Voting for the second phase will take place on November 11.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Election Commission of India Bihar Election 2025

First Published: Nov 07 2025 | 10:54 PM IST

