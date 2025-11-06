Bihar records highest-ever voter turnout of 64.66% in first phase of polls

At 64.66 per cent, Bihar recorded the highest-ever voter turnout in its electoral history on Thursday, the Election Commission (EC) said in a statement issued after the conclusion of phase one of polling for 121 of the total 243 Assembly seats.
How significant was the voter turnout in Bihar’s first phase?
The EC said the voter turnout figure of 64.66 per cent was updated as of 8.15 pm, with 1,570 presiding officers yet to upload data on ECINet, suggesting the final percentage could increase further.
Also Read
Officials said the historic turnout vindicated the special intensive revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls undertaken in recent months, which “purified” the lists. The revision identified nearly 6.5 million voters who were either deceased, had shifted residence outside the state, were no longer ordinary residents of Bihar, or were not citizens of India.
According to EC data, the turnout on these 121 seats represented a 7.37 percentage-point increase over the 2020 Assembly polls (57.29 per cent). The figure also surpassed the previous record of 62.57 per cent set in the 2000 Assembly elections and the highest Lok Sabha turnout of 64.6 per cent recorded in the 1998 general elections in undivided Bihar.
What did the Election Commission say about the turnout?
Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar thanked Bihar’s voters for the “historic turnout” and their “complete faith” in the EC, commending their “fervour and enthusiasm.” He said the entire election machinery worked with transparency and dedication.
Kumar and Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi monitored polling through live webcasting, which was ensured in 100 per cent of polling stations in Bihar for the first time.
On Thursday, 121 Assembly constituencies across 18 districts, comprising 37.5 million total electors, went to polls. Over 400,000 polling personnel were deployed, with mock polls conducted before 7 a.m. in the presence of 67,902 polling agents representing 1,314 candidates. Polling began simultaneously across all 45,341 stations, of which 36,733 were in rural areas, the EC said.
What measures did the EC take for smooth polling?
Over 90,000 Jeevika Didis (female volunteers), along with paramilitary personnel, were deployed to assist purdahnasheen women voters. Other new initiatives included colour photographs of candidates on EVM ballot papers, mobile deposit facilities at polling stations, redesigned voter information slips for easier readability, and a limit of 1,200 voters per station to reduce crowding.
The EC said polling was largely peaceful, barring a few “minor scuffles” in Lakhisarai and Saran. A total of 143 complaints were received and resolved promptly. However, voters boycotted polling at certain booths in Buxar, Fatuha, and Suryagarha.
What political context surrounds this election?
The Assembly polls in Bihar are taking place amid controversy over the SIR, which opposition parties have criticised for alleged “rigging” and “manipulation” of voter lists. Earlier this week, the EC also initiated the SIR process in 12 other states and Union territories, four of which are due for polls by April–May 2026.
Several key leaders, including Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav and Deputy Chief Ministers Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha, were among the candidates in this phase. Stray incidents of violence, including an alleged attack on Sinha’s vehicle, were reported.
How are political parties reacting to the turnout?
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who addressed rallies in constituencies voting in the second and final phase, said the high turnout of women voters was a positive sign for the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA).
“Mothers, daughters, and sisters have been the worst sufferers of ‘jungle raj’. Today, they seem to have put up a fortress around polling booths to prevent its return,” Modi said.
The NDA hopes that its welfare measures — including 125 units of free power, Rs 10,000 cash transfers to over 10 million women, and higher social security pensions — will help offset anti-incumbency.
RJD president Lalu Prasad, in a social media post, drew a kitchen analogy to rally support: “If a roti is not flipped on a tawa (pan), it gets burnt. Twenty years is a long time. A Tejashwi government is essential to build a new Bihar,” he wrote on X.
In the past few Assembly elections, women’s turnout has consistently outpaced that of men. The EC had yet to release gender-wise voter data for phase one at the time of filing this report.