A dozen ministers, including Dy CMs, losing in Bihar polls: Rajeev Shukla

A dozen ministers, including Dy CMs, losing in Bihar polls: Rajeev Shukla

The Rajya Sabha MP also asserted that the Congress, which has 19 seats in the outgoing assembly, will improve its tally this time

Senior Congress leader Rajeev Shukla (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Patna
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 07 2025 | 2:34 PM IST

Senior Congress leader Rajeev Shukla on Friday claimed the high voter turnout in Bihar assembly polls was a clear indication that the ruling NDA was on its way out.

Shukla also asserted that "over a dozen ministers, including both deputy CMs" were going to lose their seats.

The Congress leader made the remarks at a press conference a day after the first phase of elections, in which 121 out of the 243 seats went to polls, registering a record 64.69 per cent turnout, the highest in the history of the state.

"It has always been seen that a high voter turnout indicates that people have voted for a change. The same is happening in Bihar," the former Union minister said.

 

"We have some ground reports that suggest a drubbing for the ruling NDA. Seats contested by 15 ministers went to polls yesterday, and 12 of them are losing. Both deputy CMs are also staring at a defeat," he claimed.

While Deputy CM Vijay Kumar Sinha is seeking a fourth consecutive term from Lakhisarai, Samrat Choudhary is contesting from Tarapur.

The Rajya Sabha MP also asserted that the Congress, which has 19 seats in the outgoing assembly, will improve its tally this time.

The Congress is contesting the polls in alliance with the RJD, three Left parties and former state minister Mukesh Sahni's Vikassheel Insan Party.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Bihar Election 2025 News Bihar Elections 2025 Bihar Assembly Elections Congress

First Published: Nov 07 2025 | 2:34 PM IST

