Friday, November 07, 2025 | 04:14 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Elections / Bihar Elections / News / Bihar does not want 'katta sarkar', return of 'jungle raj', says PM Modi

Bihar does not want 'katta sarkar', return of 'jungle raj', says PM Modi

Addressing a rally in Aurangabad, PM Modi said those responsible for the so-called 'jungle raj' are 'teaching children to become gangsters'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

The Prime Minister called the Mahagathbandhan manifesto a

Swati Gandhi New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 07 2025 | 4:13 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday slammed the Mahagathbandhan alliance, saying that the people of Bihar do not want the return of "jungle raj" and a "katta sarkar".
 
Addressing a rally in Aurangabad, PM Modi said those responsible for the so-called “jungle raj” are “teaching children to become gangsters” and would encourage crime and extortion if they returned to power.
 
"The jungle raj wallahs stand for everything that comes in the way of investments and employment generation. They must have tried to create mischief this time as well. But I commend the Election Commission for conducting orderly polls," he said.
 
 

PM Modi questions Mahagathbandhan manifesto

 
The Prime Minister called the Mahagathbandhan manifesto a "bunch of lies", questioning why the Congress leaders never talk about it. PM Modi also claimed that the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) gave Congress those seats it had never won in 35-40 years, adding that they stole the alliance's CM face at "gunpoint".
 

PM Modi on phase one voting

 
PM Modi's address came a day after Bihar's first phase of voting concluded on Thursday, which saw a 64.5 per cent voter turnout. Lauding the record voter turnout, PM Modi said, "Record-breaking turnout indicates women, farmers, youth decided to retain the NDA government in Bihar."

Also Read

Rajeev Shukla,Rajeev

A dozen ministers, including Dy CMs, losing in Bihar polls: Rajeev Shukla

Tejasvi

Bihar records highest-ever voter turnout of 64.66% in first phase of polls

Vote, Voter, Voting, Bihar Election, Election

Bihar elections voting phase I LIVE news: 64.46% voter turnout logged till 8 pm, says ECI

Vote, Voter, Voting, Bihar Election, Election

Bihar sees record 64.46% voter turnout in first phase of Assembly polls

patna, voting, elections, bihar elections

Bihar records 64.46% voter turnout in first phase of Assembly polls

 

PM Modi applauds Nitish Kumar's 'good governance'

 
Highlighting the work done by the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government under Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, PM Modi said the people of Bihar have faith in the "track record of Modi and Nitish".
 
"The voters of Bihar trust Narendra-Nitish's track record and support our strong intentions. It is confirmed from the first phase of the polls, 'phir ek baar NDA sarkar... Bihar mein phir se sushasan sarkar' (once again, an NDA government... a return of good governance in Bihar)," he said.
 
PM Modi further said the NDA government in Bihar implemented the 'One Rank, One Pension' scheme, and transferred ₹1 trillion into the bank accounts of retired defence personnel.
 

Bihar Assembly elections 2025

 
On November 6, voting for the first phase of Assembly elections took place on 121 seats across 18 districts and recorded a voter turnout of 64.5 per cent. The second phase of voting is scheduled to take place on November 11, and the counting of votes will be on November 14.
 
In the second phase of the Bihar elections, voting will be held for 122 constituencies across 20 districts, marking the conclusion of polling in the state. This phase will cover districts such as Aurangabad, Jahanabad, Gaya, Nawada, Jamui, Bhagalpur, Purnia, and several others.
   

More From This Section

bihar elections 2025, voting, elections, polls, polling booth

Patna sees smooth voting, rising women participation in phase-1 polling

amit shah

This Assembly election to make Bihar 'infiltrator-free': Amit Shah

bihar assembly polls 2025

Bihar elections 2025 updates: RJD supporters hurl slippers at Dy CM's car

EVM, Election, Maharashtra Election

Tejashwi, Giriraj, Lalan among early voters in 1st phase of Bihar elections

Polling officials, EVM, Election

Bihar Phase 1 elections: 121 seats to vote today with 37.5 mn electors

Topics : Narendra Modi Nitish Kumar Bihar Election 2025 News Bihar Elections 2025 Bihar Assembly Elections Congress Mahagathbandhan BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 07 2025 | 4:01 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayBreakout Stocks to buy todayElon Musk Tesla Pay PackageDonald Trump India VisitDelhi Police Traffic Advisory on Vande Mataram 150 AnniversaryPhysicswallah IPOLenskart IPO Allotment TodayQ2 Results TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon