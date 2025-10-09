Thursday, October 09, 2025 | 09:30 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Elections / Bihar Elections / News / Don't misuse AI-based tools in Bihar poll campaigning: EC to parties

Don't misuse AI-based tools in Bihar poll campaigning: EC to parties

EC also reminded parties of its instructions to prominently label Al-generated or synthetic content being shared for campaigning

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 09 2025 | 9:27 AM IST

The Election Commission has warned political parties against misusing AI to create deepfakes or distort information in the Bihar assembly polls.

In a statement on Thursday, the poll authority also reminded parties of its instructions to prominently label Al-generated or synthetic content being shared for campaigning through their social media platforms or in the form of advertisements.

Parties, star campaigners and candidates should prominently declare that the content is "Al-Generated", "Digitally Enhanced", or a "Synthetic Content".

It cautioned that a strict watch on social media posts is being kept to ensure that the election atmosphere is not vitiated.

"The Commission advised the parties against misuse of AI based tools to create deep fakes that distort information or propagate misinformation over social media platforms emphasizing the need to uphold the integrity of the electoral process," it said.

 

Amid the last Lok Sabha elections, EC had come out with a set of directives for parties against misuse of artificial intelligence to prevent spread of misinformation.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Election Commission of India Bihar Elections 2025 Election Commission

First Published: Oct 09 2025 | 9:26 AM IST

