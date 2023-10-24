Chhattisgarh Assembly polls LIVE: BJP trying to win sitting Congress MLA
The Bharatiya Janata Party is trying to include Congress MLA Chintamani Maharaj in the party
BS Web Team New Delhi
Ahead of the Chhattisgarh Assembly elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is trying to include Congress MLA Chintamani Maharaj in the BJP party. The former Congress legislator is upset as the party has not granted him a ticket in the upcoming Assembly elections. Maharaj hails from the Samri constituency in the Balrampur district. He belongs to the Kawar community and had previously served as a member of the BJP before joining the Congress. If he joins the BJP, the party is hopeful that the Congress MLA might consider contesting the elections from Ambikapur. While the BJP has not confirmed Maharaj's possible induction into the party, their presence at an event in the Samri constituency indicates ongoing political discussions.
First Published: Oct 24 2023 | 11:16 AM IST