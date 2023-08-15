Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (0.12%)
65401.92 + 79.27
Nifty (0.03%)
19434.55 + 6.25
Nifty Midcap (-0.17%)
37770.20 -65.95
Nifty Smallcap (-0.47%)
5335.05 -25.45
Nifty Bank (-0.24%)
44090.95 -108.15
Heatmap

Chhattisgarh elections 2023: Camps for updating voters' list from August 12

Special camps are being held on August 12, 13, 19, and 20 at 24,109 polling centres across the state

Chhattisgarh elections Raipur- voters stand in a queue at a polling station to cast their votes for the 2nd phase of assembly elections. Photo: PTI

The final publication of the voter list is scheduled for October 4

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 15 2023 | 11:39 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Ahead of the upcoming Chhattisgarh Assembly elections, the second summary revision of the voter list is currently underway in the state, and the process of adding new names to the voters' list has also begun.

Following the directives of the Election Commission of India, special camps are being held on August 12, 13, 19, and 20 at 24,109 polling centres across the state.

On August 2, the preliminary publication of the voter list was released, and it can be accessed on the official website of the Chief Electoral Officer. Printed and digital copies are also being distributed to recognised political parties at the district level.

Following the eligibility date of October 1, 2023, the process of obtaining Form 6 to add new names to the voter list has started. The acquisition of Form 7 for the deletion of names and Form 8 for modifications or transfers has also begun.

These applications will be accepted until August 31.

Reena Baba Saheb Kangale, the chief electoral officer of Chhattisgarh, said that all booth-level officers (BLOs) and designated officials have been asked to accept applications during the special camps at polling stations.

Also Read

High-voltage campaigning for Karnataka elections to end today at 5 pm

Chhattisgarh Assembly election 2023: BSP releases list of 9 candidates

Chhattisgarh Assembly election: Tribal body holds rally on World Tribal Day

Chhattisgarh was free from economic slowdown during pandemic: CM Baghel

Chhattisgarh govt decides on 58% reservation in educational institutions

Expelled Janta Congress Chhattisgarh (J) MLA Dharmjeet Singh joins BJP

CM Bhupesh Baghel inaugurates projects worth Rs 1000 cr in Bastar, Surguja

Chhattisgarh Assembly election: Tribal body holds rally on World Tribal Day

Chhattisgarh Assembly election 2023: BSP releases list of 9 candidates

Chhattisgarh govt decides on 58% reservation in educational institutions


Comprehensive programmes across the state

Kangale added that comprehensive programmes are being held in all districts and constituencies to create an error-free voter list during the revision process.

"Efforts are being made to raise awareness among unemployed youth, citizens, and marginalised sections of society to encourage their participation in adding their names to the voter list," she said.

She added that citizens who cannot visit booths can use the online application facility, accessible through the voter helpline app or the voter service portal.

By August 31, all claims and objections will be verified, and the final publication of the voter list is scheduled for October 4.

The finalised voters' list will be made available on the website and will also be given to the representatives of recognised political parties at the district level in both physical and digital formats.
Topics : Chhattisgarh polls Chhattisgarh Assembly Chhattisgarh government Chhattisgarh Congress Bhupesh Baghel Bharatiya Janata Party BJP voting Elections Assembly elections BS Web Reports

First Published: Aug 15 2023 | 11:39 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News Live UpdatesITC Q1 ResultsIndependence Day 2023Independence Eve AddressTelangana Elections 2023CPI InflationBigg Boss OTT 2 FinaleI-Day 2023 | Har Ghar Tiranga CampaignUniform Civil Code

Companies News

Ashok Leyland to acquire OHM India as part of EV plan, to invest Rs 300 crITC Q1FY24 results: Net profit rises 16% to Rs 5,180 cr, revenue down 6%

India News

Independence Day 2023: 20 Best quotes, wishes and messagesIRCTC, Delhi Metro Rail sign MoU for QR code-based DMRC tickets

Technology News

Motorola launches Moto e13 budget smartphone at Rs 8,999: Know price, specsReliance Jio likely to announce two 5G smartphones at RIL AGM: Details here

Economy News

CPI-based inflation surges to 7.44% in July on 11.51% retail food inflationPresident Murmu to launch new frigate 'INS Vindhyagiri' on Thursday
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan Election 2023Telangana Election 2023Madhya Pradesh Election 2023Chhattisgarh Election 2023Mizoram Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024BudgetAssembly Election 2023
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon