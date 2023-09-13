Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (0.37%)
67466.99 + 245.86
Nifty (0.38%)
20070.00 + 76.80
Nifty Smallcap (0.50%)
5767.95 + 28.70
Nifty Midcap (0.19%)
40245.10 + 74.80
Nifty Bank (0.87%)
45909.45 + 398.10
Heatmap

Chhattisgarh elections: Amit Shah holds meeting with core group leaders

A meeting of the Bharatiya Janata Party leaders was held at the residence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah; BJP national president J P Nadda was in attendance

Amit Shah (Photo: PTI)

Amit Shah (Photo: PTI)

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 13 2023 | 7:07 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Ahead of the Chhattisgarh Assembly elections, a meeting of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders was held at the residence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi on Tuesday.

BJP national president J P Nadda and Chhattisgarh BJP state core group leaders attended the meeting.

According to sources, the leaders discussed the list of candidates before the party's central election committee. The BJP party, which started the "parivartan yatra" on September 12 in the state, is planning to dethrone the ruling Congress in Chhattisgarh.

The list for the 90-member Chhattisgarh Assembly includes five women candidates. As many as 11 of the 21 seats for which candidates were declared are reserved for Scheduled Tribes (ST) and Scheduled Castes (SC), while the remaining 10 are for candidates from the general category.

Meanwhile, earlier this month, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) released its first list of ten candidates for the state Assembly elections. However, the ruling Congress has yet to announce its candidates' list.

"Parivartan yatras" by the BJP

Also Read

Amit Shah to launch BJP's 'Parivartan Yatra' from Dantewada on Sept 12

Rajasthan elections: BJP to kick start four 'Parivartan Yatras' next month

Amit Shah cancels Dantewada tour; Smriti Irani to flag off parivartan yatra

BJP starts first 'parivartan yatra' in Dantewada, to cover 21 districts

Chhattisgarh elections: BJP to launch two 'parivartan yatra' on Sept 12, 16

CM Baghel inaugurates India's largest wholesale commercial market in Raipur

BJP starts first 'parivartan yatra' in Dantewada, to cover 21 districts

Amit Shah cancels Dantewada tour; Smriti Irani to flag off parivartan yatra

Chhattisgarh polls: Mallikarjun Kharge approves constitution of committees

Amit Shah to launch BJP's 'Parivartan Yatra' from Dantewada on Sept 12


The first yatra, which was kick-started on September 12, will last for 16 days and will cover a distance of 1,728 km across 21 districts. The second yatra, which will last for 12 days, will be flagged off by BJP national president J P Nadda at Jashpur's Maa Khudiya Rani Mandir in a public rally on September 16. This yatra will cover 1,261 km. Both "parivartan yatras" will culminate at Bilaspur on September 28. Districts of Bijapur, Sukma, and Antagarh constituencies have not been included in the yatras.
Topics : Amit Shah Chhattisgarh polls Chhattisgarh Assembly Chhattisgarh government Chhattisgarh Jagat Prakash Nadda Bharatiya Janata Party BJP Congress Dantewada Assembly elections BS Web Reports

First Published: Sep 13 2023 | 7:07 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesApple iPhone 15 USB-C port Adani-Hindenburg RowTop Headlines TodayStocks to WatchReliance RetailNipah VirusCitibank IndiaAsia Cup 2023 Points Table

Companies News

Citibank India launches WFH option for 12 months post maternity leaveReliance Retail in talks to raise $1.5 billion from existing investors

Election News

INDIA bloc's coordination panel to meet today at Sharad Pawar's residenceEverything you need to know about Telangana before Assembly elections 2023

India News

Nipah virus: Kerala announces number of measures to prevent contagionSpecial session of Parliament: All about the agenda, history and overview

Economy News

Gas prices likely pushed up inflation in Aug, other costs probably slowedIndia economy added 52 million new formal jobs in FY20-23: Report
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon