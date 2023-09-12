Amit Shah cancels Dantewada tour; Smriti Irani to flag off parivartan yatra

Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to Chhattisgarh on Tuesday to flag off the "parivartan yatra" has been cancelled.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has not yet issued any statement regarding the same.

Following the cancellation of Shah's visit, Union Minister Smriti Irani will arrive in Chhattisgarh to flag off the yatra and address the public meeting.

Shah was to reach Jagdalpur airport as per the scheduled time at 1:20 pm. Upon arrival, he would have left for Dantewada district to flag off the "parivartan yatra" at 2 pm. He was also scheduled to visit Danteshwari Mata.

Security arrangements

The police are on high alert regarding Smriti Irani's visit to Bastar.

Also Read BJP releases first list of 21 candidates for Chhattisgarh, 39 for MP polls Chhattisgarh elections 2023: Congress sets up four panels ahead of polls Polling stations to be opened in 40 Naxalite-affected villages of Bastar Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections 2023: All you need to know about the state Chhattisgarh Assembly elections 2023: Here's how to download voter slips Chhattisgarh polls: Mallikarjun Kharge approves constitution of committees Amit Shah to launch BJP's 'Parivartan Yatra' from Dantewada on Sept 12 Security to all parties in Naxal-affected areas, says CM Bhupesh Baghel Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel initiates 700-bed hospital project in Raipur Chhattisgarh Assembly elections: AAP releases first list of 10 candidates

Sundarraj P, Inspector-General of Police in Bastar Range, said that security forces have been deployed along the border areas of Dantewada district, along with the programme's venue. Along with the local police force, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and special protection group (SPG) commandos are in-charge of security. Over 2,000 soldiers have been deployed in the border areas.

"Parivartan yatras"

Ahead of the Chhattisgarh Assembly elections, the BJP in the state is set to organise two "parivartan yatras" on September 12 and September 16.

The yatras will cover 87 Assembly constituencies across a distance of 2,989 km.

The first yatra will last 16 days and will cover a distance of 1,728 km across 21 districts.

The second yatra, which will last 12 days, will be flagged off by BJP national president J P Nadda at Jashpur's Maa Khudiya Rani Mandir in a public rally on September 16. This yatra will cover 1,261 km.

Both "parivartan yatras" will culminate at Bilaspur on September 28. Districts of Bijapur, Sukma, and Antagarh constituencies have not been included in the yatras. However, BJP state president Arun Sao said that the participation of these constituencies will be ensured.

Sao said, "With a commitment to change, the BJP is going to organise "parivartan yatras" in the state.