close
Sensex (1.01%)
63782.80 + 634.65
Nifty (1.01%)
19047.25 + 190.00
Nifty Smallcap (2.33%)
5825.75 + 132.80
Nifty Midcap (1.54%)
38701.85 + 585.10
Nifty Bank (1.19%)
42782.00 + 501.85
Heatmap

Chhattisgarh polls: 2 Congress MLAs to go to BJP, Gondwana Gantantra Party

Vijay Jaiswal, who represents Manendragarh constituency, may join the Gondwana Gantantra Party (GGP), and Chintamani Maharaj, a two-time MLA from Samri constituency, is likely to return to the BJP

Chhattisgarh elections Raipur- voters stand in a queue at a polling station to cast their votes for the 2nd phase of assembly elections. Photo: PTI

Photo: PTI

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 24 2023 | 12:28 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Ahead of the upcoming Chhattisgarh Assembly elections, two Congress legislators are switching to other parties after being denied tickets for their seats in Surguja region.

Vijay Jaiswal, who represents the Manendragarh constituency, has announced his intention to join the Gondwana Gantantra Party (GGP), which is in alliance with the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP). The other Congress politician, Chintamani Maharaj, a two-time MLA from Samri (ST) constituency, is likely to return to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after more than 11 years.

The Congress has fielded Ramesh Singh on the Manendragarh seat for the upcoming Assembly elections. Jaiswal, a first-time MLA, said that he will contest the same seat as a GGP candidate. Maharaj, a parliamentary secretary in the Bhupesh Baghel government, is planning to return to the BJP, a party he left 11 years ago to join the Congress.

Senior BJP leaders Vishnudeo Sai and Brijmohan Agrawal went to meet Maharaj at his ashram. According to reports, Maharaj has put forth a precondition that he will contest the Ambikapur seat where the Congress has fielded deputy chief minister T S Singh Deo. Ramanujganj MLA Brihaspat Singh, who has been denied the ticket this time, has accused Singh Deo of "playing into the hands of the BJP by denying tickets to party legislators in north Chhattisgarh".

The Model Code of Conduct has come into effect in Chhattisgarh. The polling for the 90-member Assembly is scheduled in two phases on November 7 and 17.

Also Read

Chhattisgarh elections: Polling in two phases on Nov 7, 17; result on Dec 3

Elections 2023: A look at what happened in 5-poll bound states in 2018

Madhya Pradesh election 2023: Polling on November 17, result on December 3

BJP releases first list of 21 candidates for Chhattisgarh, 39 for MP polls

Chhattisgarh elections: Delhi CM Kejriwal to visit Chhattisgarh on Sept 16

Chhattisgarh Assembly election: BJP trying to win back sitting Congress MLA

Chhattisgarh Assembly polls LIVE: BJP trying to win sitting Congress MLA

Chhattisgarh Assembly polls: CM Baghel promises to waive off farmers' loan

Chhattisgarh Assembly polls: Congress announces third list of 7 candidates

Chhattisgarh Assembly polls LIVE: AAP releases fourth list of 12 candidates

Follow our WhatsApp channel
Topics : Mayawati Chhattisgarh polls Chhattisgarh Assembly Chhattisgarh government Chhattisgarh Congress Bharatiya Janata Party BJP BS Web Reports Bahujan Samaj Party Aam Aadmi Party

First Published: Oct 24 2023 | 12:28 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveMaruti Suzuki Net ProfitQatar Death PenaltyKoffee with Karan Season 8Rajasthan Election 2023 LIVETelangana Election LIVEPAK vs SA Live ScoreBank Holidays in November 2023

Elections 2023

Telangana polls: BJP fields AP Mithun Reddy from Mahbubnagar in TelanganaChhattisgarh Assembly polls: Women commandos to guard 35 booths in Bastar

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 PAK vs SA Playing 11 LIVE: All eyes of XIs todayIND vs ENG: Virat bowls to Rohit, Bumrah bats for 30 mins, Gill foxed Siraj

India News

Infosys founder Narayana Murthy wants Indian youth to work 70 hours a weekRaahgiri Day 2023: All you need to know about Delhi's traffic advisory

Economy News

Festival season to bring some cheer to economy, say economists: PollReserve Bank of India allows premature deposit withdrawal up to Rs 1 crore
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon