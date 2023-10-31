close
Sensex (-0.37%)
63874.93 -237.72
Nifty (-0.32%)
19079.60 -61.30
Nifty Midcap (0.37%)
38876.95 + 141.75
Nifty Smallcap (-0.09%)
5817.95 -5.50
Nifty Bank (-0.45%)
42845.95 -193.20
Heatmap

Chhattisgarh polls: Cameras installed to keep vigil on liquor movement

"Moreover, the inter-districts and interstate barriers have also been equipped with CCTV cameras to deal with the illegal transportation of liquor," the officer added

liquor shop delhi

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 31 2023 | 11:30 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Around 4000 CCTV cameras have been set up across Chhattisgarh to keep a check on the illegal distribution of liquor ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections, an official said on Tuesday.
Chhattisgarh's Excise Department has installed around 4000 CCTV cameras at warehouses, distilleries, bottling plants and liquor outlets in the state after the Enforcement Department unearthed an alleged liquor scam and arrested a few persons, including an officer of the department.
"We are keeping a close watch on distilleries, warehouses, bottling units and liquor outlets through CCTV cameras installed by the department. Around 4000 CCTV cameras have been set up across the state," said Excise Commissioner Mahadev Kawre, elaborating that all the surveillance cameras are linked to the office of Excise Commissioner and under constant monitoring.
"Moreover, the inter-districts and interstate barriers have also been equipped with CCTV cameras to deal with the illegal transportation of liquor," the officer added.
He further informed that the vehicles engaged in the transportation of liquor from distilleries to warehouses have been equipped with GPS devices for constant monitoring.
Notably, the liquor outlets across the state are being operated by the state government.
Earlier ED had arrested Anwar Dhebar, elder brother of incumbent Raipur Mayor Aijaz Dheber; Nitesh Purohit, Excise Department's officer Arun Pati Tripathi and Trilok Singh Dhillon.

According to the central agency, search operations were held at multiple locations in March and recorded the statements of various persons involved in the process and collected evidence of unprecedented corruption and money laundering to the tune of Rs 2000 crore between 2019 and 2022.

PMLA investigation revealed that an organised crime syndicate led by Anwar Dhebar was operating in Chhattisgarh. Anwar Dhebar is the brother of Raipur mayor and Congress leader Aijaz Dhebar.

"Commission of Rs 75-150 per case (depending on the type of liquor) was fastidiously charged by the syndicate from the suppliers for each accounted cash procured by CSMCL. Anwar Dhebar in conspiracy with the others started manufacturing unaccounted country-made kacha off-the-books liquor and selling the same through government-run shops.

This way they could keep the entire sale proceeds without depositing even 1 Rupee in the State Exchequer," ED said. Notably, Tripathi is an officer of the Indian Telecom Service and was posted on deputation as special secretary of the excise department and head of Chhattisgarh State Marketing Corporation Limited. As per the findings surfaced in the ongoing investigation, Tripathi was arrested.

Also Read

Chhattisgarh elections: Polling in two phases on Nov 7, 17; result on Dec 3

Chhattisgarh elections: Delhi CM Kejriwal to visit Chhattisgarh on Sept 16

Chhattisgarh Assembly elections: AAP releases fourth list of 12 candidates

People won't tolerate Chhattisgarh becoming ATM of Congress: Anurag Thakur

Chhattisgarh Assembly polls: BJP releases final list with four candidates

Chhattisgarh polls: Rs 38 cr worth of cash, illicit liquor seized in state

Chhattisgarh Assembly polls: CM Bhupesh Baghel files nomination from Patan

Chhattisgarh Assembly elections: All-women team to guard 900 polling booths

Priyanka Gandhi promises Rs 500 subsidy per gas cylinder in Chhattisgarh

Congress moving forward with a vision: Chhattisgarh Deputy CM TS Singh Deo

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Follow our WhatsApp channel
Topics : Chhattisgarh Election cameras

First Published: Oct 31 2023 | 11:30 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveSardar Patel QuotesKarwa Chauth 2023 Mehndi DesignsGold-Silver Price TodayShivraj Chouhan File NominationOnePlus Open reviewPAK vs BAN LIVE SCOREBS BFSI Summit LIVE

Elections 2023

Madhya Pradesh election: CM Shivraj Chouhan files nomination from Budhni'No guarantee': Vasundhara Raje's jibe at Priyanka Gandhi's poll promise

World Cup 2023

World Cup PAK vs BAN: Kolkata biryani, kebabs on Pakistan Cricket team menuInzamam resigns as chairman of Pakistan cricket team's selection committee

India News

Indira Gandhi's death anniversary: How the 'Iron Lady' spent her last daySiddaramaiah requests Vaishnaw to extend Vande Bharat Express till Belagavi

Economy News

RE sources can meet 65% of world's power supply, 90% by 2050: R K SinghOnion prices in Maha fell 5-9% after decision to fix MEP, says Centre
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon