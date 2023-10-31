Chhattisgarh polls: Cameras installed to keep vigil on liquor movement

Around 4000 CCTV cameras have been set up across Chhattisgarh to keep a check on the illegal distribution of liquor ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections, an official said on Tuesday.

Chhattisgarh's Excise Department has installed around 4000 CCTV cameras at warehouses, distilleries, bottling plants and liquor outlets in the state after the Enforcement Department unearthed an alleged liquor scam and arrested a few persons, including an officer of the department.

"We are keeping a close watch on distilleries, warehouses, bottling units and liquor outlets through CCTV cameras installed by the department. Around 4000 CCTV cameras have been set up across the state," said Excise Commissioner Mahadev Kawre, elaborating that all the surveillance cameras are linked to the office of Excise Commissioner and under constant monitoring.

"Moreover, the inter-districts and interstate barriers have also been equipped with CCTV cameras to deal with the illegal transportation of liquor," the officer added.

He further informed that the vehicles engaged in the transportation of liquor from distilleries to warehouses have been equipped with GPS devices for constant monitoring.

Notably, the liquor outlets across the state are being operated by the state government.

Earlier ED had arrested Anwar Dhebar, elder brother of incumbent Raipur Mayor Aijaz Dheber; Nitesh Purohit, Excise Department's officer Arun Pati Tripathi and Trilok Singh Dhillon.



According to the central agency, search operations were held at multiple locations in March and recorded the statements of various persons involved in the process and collected evidence of unprecedented corruption and money laundering to the tune of Rs 2000 crore between 2019 and 2022.



PMLA investigation revealed that an organised crime syndicate led by Anwar Dhebar was operating in Chhattisgarh. Anwar Dhebar is the brother of Raipur mayor and Congress leader Aijaz Dhebar.



"Commission of Rs 75-150 per case (depending on the type of liquor) was fastidiously charged by the syndicate from the suppliers for each accounted cash procured by CSMCL. Anwar Dhebar in conspiracy with the others started manufacturing unaccounted country-made kacha off-the-books liquor and selling the same through government-run shops.



This way they could keep the entire sale proceeds without depositing even 1 Rupee in the State Exchequer," ED said. Notably, Tripathi is an officer of the Indian Telecom Service and was posted on deputation as special secretary of the excise department and head of Chhattisgarh State Marketing Corporation Limited. As per the findings surfaced in the ongoing investigation, Tripathi was arrested.

Also Read Chhattisgarh elections: Polling in two phases on Nov 7, 17; result on Dec 3 Chhattisgarh elections: Delhi CM Kejriwal to visit Chhattisgarh on Sept 16 Chhattisgarh Assembly elections: AAP releases fourth list of 12 candidates People won't tolerate Chhattisgarh becoming ATM of Congress: Anurag Thakur Chhattisgarh Assembly polls: BJP releases final list with four candidates Chhattisgarh polls: Rs 38 cr worth of cash, illicit liquor seized in state Chhattisgarh Assembly polls: CM Bhupesh Baghel files nomination from Patan Chhattisgarh Assembly elections: All-women team to guard 900 polling booths Priyanka Gandhi promises Rs 500 subsidy per gas cylinder in Chhattisgarh Congress moving forward with a vision: Chhattisgarh Deputy CM TS Singh Deo