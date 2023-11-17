Chhattisgarh polls: Fight one sided, CM Baghel confident of retaining power

Ahead of casting his vote, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister and Congress candidate from Durg assembly constituency Bhupesh Baghel on Friday said, "We are more than 75 seats...The fight here is one-sided; there is no competition."

Polling for the 70 seats of the 90-member assembly began today at 8 am on Friday. voting for the first phase in Chhattisgarh for 20 seats was held on November 7.

Polling will continue till 3 pm while voting in nine polling stations of Bindranavagarh Assembly constituency is being held from 7 am to 3 pm.

Meanwhile, Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister TS Singh Deo on Friday said that the Congress party is fighting the State Assembly Elections under the joint leadership of Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel.

TS Singh Deo, the party candidate from Ambikapur also exuded confidence that the grand old party was going to win the polls .

Speaking to ANI about the polls, Singh said, "My name has never been projected by the party for Chief Minister. We are fighting under a joint leadership, and (CM) Bhupesh Baghel is leading it... I haven't heard that my name is being projected as CM. Yes, people in contact have it in their minds..."

"Congress is going to win... My priority would be the betterment of individuals and families in the state...," he added.

Lashing out at the BJP-led Centre over the recent Enforcement Directorate raids in the poll-bound state, he said without taking any names, "Why are you trying to hide behind 'ED Ki Pallu?"

Before casting his vote, TS Singh Deo offered prayers at Mahamaya Temple in Ambikapur.

Later speaking to the media, he said, "We are very sure of our victory...There are positive reports everywhere..."

The main battle in the state is between the Congress and the BJP.

Prior to the voting, the state witnessed the top leaders of both parties, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Bhupesh Bahgel, holding extensive campaigns.

The BJP, which ruled the state continuously between 2003 and 2018, is seeking to replace the Congress government led by Chief Minister Bhupesh Bahgel.

Prominent candidates in the fray include Baghel, state Assembly Speaker Charandas Mahant, Deputy Chief Minister TS Singh Deo and BJP state president Arun Sao.

Also Read Naxalism will be eliminated from Chhattisgarh if BJP comes to power: Shah Chhattisgarh elections: NOTA should be scrapped, says CM Bhupesh Baghel 'Baghel vs Baghel' fight: BJP fields Bhupesh Baghel's nephew on Patan seat Ready to discuss my work against PM Modi's work, says CM Bhupesh Baghel Chhattisgarh Assembly polls: BJP releases final list with four candidates Chhattisgarh elections 2023 LIVE: 38.22% voter turnout recorded till 1 pm MP, Chhattisgarh to go on polls today as BJP, Cong contend for power Chhattisgarh polls: 19.65% voter turnout till 11 am in 70 constituencies Ahead of polls, Naxalites trigger 2 low-intensity IED blasts in Dhamtari Chhattisgarh elections: Bemetara now a 'love jihad' hub, says Amit Shah

The counting of votes for the five states will be done on December 3.