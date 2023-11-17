Sensex (-0.25%)
Chhattisgarh polls: Fight one sided, CM Baghel confident of retaining power

Polling for the 70 seats of the 90-member assembly began today at 8 am on Friday. voting for the first phase in Chhattisgarh for 20 seats was held on November 7.

Bhupesh Baghel (Photo: PTI)

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel (Photo: PTI)

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 17 2023 | 2:10 PM IST
Listen to This Article

Ahead of casting his vote, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister and Congress candidate from Durg assembly constituency Bhupesh Baghel on Friday said, "We are more than 75 seats...The fight here is one-sided; there is no competition."
Polling for the 70 seats of the 90-member assembly began today at 8 am on Friday. voting for the first phase in Chhattisgarh for 20 seats was held on November 7.
Polling will continue till 3 pm while voting in nine polling stations of Bindranavagarh Assembly constituency is being held from 7 am to 3 pm.
Meanwhile, Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister TS Singh Deo on Friday said that the Congress party is fighting the State Assembly Elections under the joint leadership of Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel.
TS Singh Deo, the party candidate from Ambikapur also exuded confidence that the grand old party was going to win the polls .
Speaking to ANI about the polls, Singh said, "My name has never been projected by the party for Chief Minister. We are fighting under a joint leadership, and (CM) Bhupesh Baghel is leading it... I haven't heard that my name is being projected as CM. Yes, people in contact have it in their minds..."
"Congress is going to win... My priority would be the betterment of individuals and families in the state...," he added.
Lashing out at the BJP-led Centre over the recent Enforcement Directorate raids in the poll-bound state, he said without taking any names, "Why are you trying to hide behind 'ED Ki Pallu?"
Before casting his vote, TS Singh Deo offered prayers at Mahamaya Temple in Ambikapur.
Later speaking to the media, he said, "We are very sure of our victory...There are positive reports everywhere..."
The main battle in the state is between the Congress and the BJP.
Prior to the voting, the state witnessed the top leaders of both parties, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Bhupesh Bahgel, holding extensive campaigns.
The BJP, which ruled the state continuously between 2003 and 2018, is seeking to replace the Congress government led by Chief Minister Bhupesh Bahgel.
Prominent candidates in the fray include Baghel, state Assembly Speaker Charandas Mahant, Deputy Chief Minister TS Singh Deo and BJP state president Arun Sao.

The counting of votes for the five states will be done on December 3.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Bhupesh Baghel Chhattisgarh polls Chattisgarh Indian National Congress BJP

First Published: Nov 17 2023 | 2:10 PM IST

