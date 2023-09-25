Free JEE-NEET coaching for class 11, 12 students, says CM Bhupesh Baghel

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel announced that renowned training institutes will provide free coaching for the National Entrance Examination Pre Medical Test (NEET) and pre-engineering tests (IIT, JEE Mains, Advanced).

The Chief Minister stated that the selection of institutes for coaching is under process, and the scheme will be implemented from September 25.

Baghel added that four Urban Resource Centres (CRC) will be opened in Raipur, Durg, Bilaspur, and Korba. The coaching will be provided by an institution selected from the Chhattisgarh Textbook Corporation through the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT).

On the occasion of Independence Day this year, Chief Minister Baghel had announced that students of class 11 and class 12 in government schools in remote areas will be offered coaching facilities for the preparation of engineering and medical competitive examinations. The coaching will be delivered online in all development block headquarters by renowned institutions of the country.

Following the announcement, the School Education Department instructed all collectors and district education officers to ensure that necessary facilities for coaching are in place. However, a letter to district education officers clarified that no reputed training institute had been selected yet.

The letter further stated that coaching in physics, chemistry, biology, and mathematics would commence in an offline medium from government institutions. In this regard, a suitable building or room will be chosen. Each room will accommodate 100 trainees, with 50 focused on medical and 50 on engineering studies. However, to enrol in the coaching, students must have passed class 10 with a minimum of 60 per cent marks.

The SCERT will develop a standard sheet for evaluating coaching institutes and students. Classroom teaching will be broadcast through EDUSAT of the SCERT. The lessons will be aired on the e-Vidya channel, and through Google Meet, students in 150 centres will be able to interact with subject experts.

To seek admission in the coaching classes, a candidate should be a regular student of class 12 in a government school in the concerned development block, and only those studying in biology and mathematics streams in class 12 will be eligible. Should the number of applications exceed available slots, selection will be made on the basis of the merit of marks obtained in class 10.

Coaching will take place daily from 4:30 pm to 6:30 pm. The District Education Officer will prepare the subject-wise training roster.

Each coaching centre will appoint nodal teachers for physics, chemistry, biology, and mathematics, along with a chief nodal officer who will be at the level of a principal or senior lecturer. The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education will pay an honorarium for these selected nodal officers.