Priyanka Gandhi reaches Raipur, to address rally in poll-bound Chhattisgarh

The visit comes after the two-day Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting in Hyderabad

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (Photo: PTI)

ANI Politics
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 21 2023 | 1:13 PM IST
Ahead of the assembly election in Chhattisgarh scheduled later this year, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra reached Raipur airport on Thursday morning.
As per the party, Priyanka Gandhi will address a huge public meeting today as the grand old party stepped up its electoral preparedness in the state.
At the airport, the Congress leader was welcomed by Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel along with his Deputy T S Singh Deo.
"Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Ji will address a huge public meeting in the 'Women's Samriddhi Sammelan' organized in Chhattisgarh today," Congress posted on X on Thursday.
The visit comes after the two-day Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting in Hyderabad.
Earlier in the month, Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge attended the 'Bharosa Ke Sammelan' event in the state's Rajnandgaon city.

The 2023 Chhattisgarh Legislative Assembly election is scheduled to be held later this year to elect all 90 members of the House. Congress managed to win 68 seats while BJP was able to ensure victory on 15 seats in the 2018 Assembly elections.
Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Mizoram, Rajasthan and Telangana will go to polls later this year. .

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Priyanka Gandhi Chhattisgarh Chhattisgarh polls Congress

First Published: Sep 21 2023 | 1:13 PM IST

