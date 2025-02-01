Business Standard

BJP MP Ravi Kishan slams AAP, expresses confidence in Delhi Assembly polls

Signalling the party's optimism ahead of the upcoming elections, Kishan said, 'Jhaadu wale ja rahe hain, Modi ji aa rahe hai' (the broom is going, Modi ji is coming)

Ravi Kishan asserted that BJP candidate Shikha Rai is set to win from the Greater Kailash Assembly constituency | Image: X/@ravikishann

2 min read Last Updated : Feb 01 2025 | 8:47 AM IST

BJP MP Ravi Kishan has expressed confidence in the party's victory in the upcoming Delhi Assembly polls, asserting that BJP candidate Shikha Rai is set to win from the Greater Kailash Assembly constituency.

Speaking to ANI, signalling the party's optimism ahead of the upcoming elections, Kishan said, "Jhaadu wale ja rahe hain, Modi ji aa rahe hai (the broom is going, Modi ji is coming).

On the Greater Kailash Assembly seat, BJP's Shikha Rai will be in a tough fight against AAP's incumbent MLA and Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj and Congress candidate Garvit Singhvi.

Meanwhile, seven Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs) of the Aam Aadmi Party have resigned from the party, a week before the Delhi Assembly elections on Friday.

 

MLAs who resigned are: Rohit Maharoliya from Trilokpuri, Madan Lal from Kasturba Nagar, Rajesh Rishi from Janakpuri, Bhavna Gaud from Palam, Bhupender Singh June from Bijwasan, and Pawan Kumar Sharma from Adarsh Nagar.

Rohit Kumar Mehraulia, MLA from Trilokpuri constituency, resigned from all posts and the primary membership of the Aam Aadmi Party, citing "unfulfilled promises" to uplift the Dalit/Valmiki community.

Similarly, Madan Lal, MLA from the Kasturba constituency, and MLA Bhavna Gaud from the Palam seat also resigned from the primary membership of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), stating that they have "lost faith" in AAP and its supremo Arvind Kejriwal.

Rajesh Rishi from the Janakpuri constituency resigned from all posts and primary membership of the Aam Aadmi Party, accusing the organization of abandoning its founding principles of corruption-free governance, transparency, and accountability.

Pawan Kumar Sharma (Adarsh Nagar constituency) said, "The party has deviated from the honest ideology on which the Aam Aadmi Party was formed. I am very sad to see the plight of The Aam Aadmi Party. Please accept my resignation."

Bhupender Singh June from the Bijwasan constituency also resigned from his posts and primary membership. He said the decision was taken after witnessing a "significant deviation" from the values and principles on which the party was founded.

The Delhi Assembly elections are scheduled to take place on February 5, while counting of votes will be held on February 8.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Feb 01 2025 | 8:47 AM IST

