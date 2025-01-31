Business Standard

Friday, January 31, 2025 | 01:53 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Elections / Delhi Elections / News / Kejriwal responds to EC notice on Yamuna water controversy, submits report

Kejriwal responds to EC notice on Yamuna water controversy, submits report

Accompanied by Delhi Chief Minister Atishi and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Kejriwal visited the EC office in New Delhi

Kejriwal, Arvind Kejriwal

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convener Arvind Kejriwal addresses supporters during an election campaign rally ahead of the Delhi Assembly polls, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025. (Photo: PTI)

Md Zakariya Khan New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 31 2025 | 1:51 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Chief Arvind Kejriwal submitted his reply to the Election Commission (EC) on Friday regarding his recent remarks about the contamination of Yamuna water. The EC had earlier issued a notice to Kejriwal, asking him to explain his statement by 11 am on Friday.
 
Accompanied by Delhi Chief Minister Atishi and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Kejriwal visited the EC office in New Delhi. In his written response, he clarified that his comments about the Yamuna being “poisoned” referred to the dangerously high levels of ammonia in the water supplied to Delhi from Haryana.
 
Kejriwal emphasised that the ammonia levels had peaked at 7 parts per million (ppm) in January, posing a serious threat to public health. He also recounted multiple attempts to engage with Haryana’s chief minister for a resolution, but he claimed no action was taken. He accused the Haryana government of deliberately allowing the contamination to influence the elections by creating a water crisis in Delhi.
 

AAP chief Accuses EC of targeting the party

Before heading to the EC office, Kejriwal told reporters that the tone of the second notice suggested the EC had already made up its mind about taking action. He accused the poll body of “shooting the messenger” instead of addressing the real issue.
 
Kejriwal alleged that the BJP-led Haryana government had deliberately contaminated Delhi’s water supply with ammonia to create a crisis and tarnish AAP’s image ahead of elections. He, however, assured Delhi residents that ammonia levels had now dropped from 7 ppm to 2.1 ppm.

Also Read

Kejriwal, Arvind Kejriwal

Yamuna poison row: Kejriwal reaches EC office to submit reply to notice

Arvind Kejriwal, Arvind, Kejriwal

'EC doing politics', says Kejriwal; dares Rajiv Kumar to drink Yamuna water

JP Nadda, Nadda

Apologise to Delhi people for 'poison' in Yamuna remarks: Nadda to Kejriwal

Sudhanshu Trivedi, Sudhanshu

Both exposing each other's corruption: BJP attacks Kejriwal, Rahul Gandhi

Sanjay Singh, sanjay

Punjab registered vehicle row: AAP's Sanjay Singh calls it 'dirty politics'

 
“If no action is taken against the Haryana government and the BJP leaders involved in corrupt practices, it will be amply clear to everyone that the CEC keeps the interest of the ruling party over public interest. Unfortunately, I can't be expected to be silent on this and tow this line out of fear or expectations of favour. My only concern is the health and safety of the people of Delhi and I will fight for the protection of our democratic principles. Whatever illegal punishment you may wish to impose on me under the instruction of the BJP is a small price to pay for it, and I welcome it with open arms,” Kejriwal told reporters.

Kejriwal accuses EC of bias

On Thursday, Kejriwal also accused the EC and its Chief Election Commissioner of political bias, stating that the water crisis was real and needed urgent attention. The EC had issued two notices to him over his claim that the BJP government was trying to commit a “genocide” by poisoning Delhi’s water.
 
Kejriwal, who is contesting the upcoming Delhi elections from the New Delhi seat, defended his remarks, saying he had prevented a major water crisis from unfolding. The EC, however, has asked him to provide details of the engineers, locations, and methods used by Delhi Jal Board staff to detect the contamination. If he fails to do so, the Commission may take further action.

More From This Section

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, congress leader

Delhi elections updates: Kejriwal lies like Modi, probably more cunning, sophisticated, says Rahul

Kailash Gahlot, Kailash, Gahlot

Delhi still facing water crisis despite promises: Kailash Gahlot slams AAP

Parvesh Verma

Delhi polls: BJP's Parvesh Verma alleges AAP bringing people from Punjab

Kejriwal, Arvind Kejriwal

'Provide factual evidence': EC to Kejriwal on Yamuna poisoning claim

Nitin Gadkari, Nitin, Gadkari

Gadkari campaigns for Delhi Assembly polls, highlights BJP's infra push

Topics : Arvind Kejriwal Election Commission of India BJP Delhi Assembly Elections Election Comission BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 31 2025 | 1:51 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayUnion Budget 2025 LIVEEconomic Survey 2025 LIVEGold-Silver Price todayLatest News LIVEQ3 Results TodayBudget 2025IPO NewsSalwan Momika News
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon