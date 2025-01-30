Business Standard

Delhi still facing water crisis despite promises: Kailash Gahlot slams AAP

Delhi still facing water crisis despite promises: Kailash Gahlot slams AAP

Gahlot questioned the governance model of AAP, pointing to the lack of progress in providing water connections to every household and the persistent water scarcity in different areas

As per the reports of the Delhi government, 40 per cent of the water is being wasted: Gahlot | (Photo: PTI)

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 30 2025 | 1:14 PM IST

BJP candidate from Bijwasan, Kailash Gahlot on Thursday slammed the AAP government for failing to address the water crisis in Delhi, despite repeated promises in 2015 and 2020 assembly polls.

Speaking to ANI, Gahlot questioned the governance model of AAP, pointing to the lack of progress in providing water connections to every household and the persistent water scarcity in areas like Bijwasan, Najafgarh, Mehrauli, and Palam.

"I want to ask AAP and Arvind Kejriwal which model of governance they have given to Delhi. It is a matter of shame, not only for Delhi but for the entire nation. AAP promised in 2015 to give water connection to every house in Delhi and then made the same promise in 2020. Now, we are in 2025, and people are facing the same water crisis. This situation is not only in Bijwasan but there is a huge water problem everywhere in Najafgarh, Mehrauli, and Palam," he said.

 

"As per the reports of the Delhi government, 40 per cent of the water is being wasted. You should tell what steps they have taken to stop water wastage," Gahlot added.

The BJP leader also said that whenever they (AAP) are not able to do any work, they start blaming others.

"Be it the central government, LG or the adjoining states. This time the people of Delhi have made up their minds andthe BJP government is going to be formed here," he said.

The Delhi Assembly elections will take place on February 5, with the vote counting set for February 8.

As the election date approaches, the contest has heated up, with the Bharatiya Janata Party, Congress, and the ruling Aam Aadmi Party all vying for victory.

In the 2020 elections, AAP won 62 out of the 70 seats, while BJP secured just 8 seats. Congress, which ruled Delhi for 15 consecutive years, has struggled in recent polls, failing to secure any seats.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Kailash Gahlot Delhi Assembly Elections Aam Aadmi Party AAP government BJP Bharatiya Janata Party

First Published: Jan 30 2025 | 1:14 PM IST

