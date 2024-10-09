Business Standard
Home / Elections / Haryana Elections / News / Why didn't they let me campaign actively: Selja on Haryana poll debacle

Why didn't they let me campaign actively: Selja on Haryana poll debacle

Senior Congress leader Kumari Selja has called for a thorough assessment of the reasons behind the "disappointing result" and demanded that those responsible be identified

Kumari Selja, Selja

Congress leader Kumari Selja voiced her frustration over being sidelined during the campaign. | File Photo

Prateek Shukla New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 09 2024 | 4:01 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A day after the results of the Haryana Assembly elections were announced, the Congress party found itself embroiled in internal disputes. Despite exit polls suggesting otherwise, the grand old party failed to regain power in the state.

Now, senior leader Kumari Selja has called for a thorough assessment of the reasons behind the ‘disappointing result’ and demanded that those responsible be identified.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


Internal rifts and campaigning complaints
 
Highlighting the factionalism within the Haryana Congress, Selja voiced her frustration over being sidelined during the campaign. Speaking to The Indian Express, she questioned why she wasn’t allowed to participate more actively and accused the state unit of monopolising key decisions such as ticket distribution. “We kept warning that workers were being ignored, but nothing changed,” she alleged.
 

The former Union minister and MP for Sirsa expressed hope that the party leadership would thoroughly examine the causes of the defeat, emphasising the importance of unity and coordination among state leaders. “I’m confident the Congress will review all aspects that led to this outcome,” Selja said.

Selja calls for introspection amid BJP’s success

More From This Section

CM Saini, PM Modi

CM Saini meets PM Modi after BJP's hat-trick win in Haryana elections

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, congress leaderRahul Gandhi, Rahul, congress leader

Rahul Gandhi reacts to Haryana poll outcome: 'Analysing unexpected result'

Mayawati

Mayawati blames Haryana Jat voters for BSP's poll debacle, calls for change

Modi, Narendra Modi, Nayab Singh

Haryana poll verdict: Region-wise results & how BJP overcame caste barriers

vote, election, voting, Voter, Haryana Election

Haryana: Uchana Kalan sees lowest vote margin, gap of 98K votes in Jhirka


Despite facing anti-incumbency and a drop in seats during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP is now set to form the Haryana government for a third consecutive term. However, in the Congress camp, tensions surfaced even before the final results were declared. Kumari Selja, who had expressed dissatisfaction during the campaign led by former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, said that “it will not be business as usual” and urged the party leadership to reflect on the outcome.

Selja expressed disappointment, particularly for the Congress workers who had hoped to end the BJP’s 10-year rule. “The results are painful, especially for our workers who toiled hard with the expectation of forming a government. The high command must identify those who undermined these efforts,” she said.

Selja also criticised the party’s state unit for failing to build on the momentum generated by Rahul Gandhi’s efforts. "It’s shocking how badly we performed,” she said.

Also Read

PM Modi chairs first meeting of his new Cabinet

LIVE news: Cabinet gives nod to supply of fortified rice under welfare schemes till Dec 2028

Modi, Narendra Modi

Congress an irresponsible party, factory to spread hatred: PM Modi

DK Shivakumar, DK Suresh

Haryana polls: Our overconfidence made us losers, says Congress' DK Suresh

Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) supporters celebrate the party's win in Srinagar. (Photo: PTI)

J-K Assembly polls: BJP tops vote share, Independent candidates outdo PDP

PM modi

Election results 2024: Historic Haryana hattrick for BJP; NC-Cong take J&K

Topics : Rahul Gandhi Congress Indian National Congress Haryana election BJP Bhupinder Singh Hooda

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 09 2024 | 4:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayRBI MPC Meeting LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market TodayLatest News LIVEHappy Durga Puja WishesHyundai Motor IPO DetailsIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon