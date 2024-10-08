Business Standard
Home / Elections / Haryana Elections / News / Haryana elections: CM Nayab Saini leads from Ladwa; BJP ahead on 44 seats

Haryana elections: CM Nayab Saini leads from Ladwa; BJP ahead on 44 seats

Haryana Assembly election results: Nayab Saini was appointed as the CM of Haryana in March after Manohar Lal Khattar stepped down from his position to contest the Lok Sabha elections in June

Nayab Singh Saini, Nayab Singh, Nayab, Haryana CM

New Delhi: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini at the BJP headquarters for the party's central election committee (CEC) meeting, in New Delhi, Thursday, Aug. 29, 2024. (Photo: PTI)

Nisha Anand New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 08 2024 | 10:21 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Haryana Assembly elections: The 10 am counting trends for the elections on Tuesday showed Bharatiya Janata Party CM Nayab Singh Saini leading from the Ladwa constituency (margin of 840 votes) in Haryana. Saini, who was elected during the Karnal by-polls earlier this year, is seeking to return as the CM of Haryana, taking forward Manohar Lal Khattar’s 10-year legacy.

However, the early counting trends appeared in line with the exit poll predictions that had claimed a comfortable majority for the Congress. The 10 am trends show that the Congress is leading in 38 constituencies in Haryana, while the BJP is ahead on 44 seats.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

 

A party needs 45 seat marks to form a government in the 90-member Haryana Assembly. Saini was appointed as the CM of Haryana in March after Khattar stepped from his position to contest the Lok Sabha elections in June. He won as an MP from his stronghold Karnal, while Saini took over the Karnala Assembly constituency.

Why did Nayab Saini fight from Ladwa instead of Karnal?

According to an earlier report by the Indian Express, Saini wanted to contest from Karnal seat in the polls. However, he was ‘reluctantly’ fielded from Ladwa, being considered the saffron party’s safest bet. In the Lok Sabha polls, the BJP won 47.14 per cent of the vote in the Ladwa Assembly segment of the Kurukshetra constituency. While this is lower than the 58.5 per cent it achieved in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, it is a significant improvement over the 32.7 per cent it received in the 2019 Assembly elections.

Before becoming the CM, Saini was the BJP’s Haryana unit president. He has also been an MP from Kurukshetra seat. From Ladwa, the Congress fielded Mewa Singh, the incumbent MLA who won the 2019 polls by a narrow margin of 12,637 votes.

More From This Section

vote, election, voting, Voter, Haryana Election

Haryana elections: Why early counting trends may not reflect real picture?

Ashok Tanwar

Haryana polls highlights: Ex-MP Ashok Tanwar joins Congress hours after campaigning for BJP

vote, election, voting, Voter, Haryana Election

Haryana election results: Top battleground constituencies to watch closely

Nayab Singh Saini, Nayab Singh, Nayab, Haryana CM

Trends show Cong ahead in Haryana, CM Saini, Hooda leading on their seats

Mehbooba Mufti, Mehbooba, Mufti

J&K exit polls highlights: Cong-NC likely to fall short of majority, PDP may be deciding factor


Meanwhile, in Karnal, the BJP has named Jagmohan Anand, a close aide of Khattar, who is currently leading by a margin of 1,470 votes, the 9.30 am trend showed.




Also Read

Chirag Paswan, Chirag, Paswan

Hopeful Assembly election results will be in our favour: Chirag Paswan

Congress BJP flags

At 10 am, BJP reverses trend in Haryana, NC leads in 50 seats in J-K

vote counting, counting centre, Vote Count

Election results LIVE: BJP back in the game in Haryana, Cong-NC maintain decisive lead in J-K

Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Bhupinder

Haryana election results LIVE: Early trends show Cong marching ahead in Haryana, BJP in second place

Congress, Congress flag

Cong workers start early celebrations, confident of J-K, Haryana win

Topics : Haryana election Haryana Nayab Singh Saini BS Web Reports national politics State assembly polls

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 08 2024 | 10:21 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEJ&K Assembly Election Results LIVEHaryana Assembly Election results LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market TodayLatest News LIVEOvarian Cancer VaccineIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon