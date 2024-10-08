Business Standard
Haryana election results: Top battleground constituencies to watch closely

Early trends in the vote counting for Haryana showed the Congress in a comfortable lead with the BJP trailing far behind

Early trends in the vote counting for Haryana assembly elections showed the Congress in a comfortable lead with the BJP trailing far behind. (Photo: PTI)

Abhijeet Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 08 2024 | 9:40 AM IST

As Haryana eagerly awaits the results of its 15th Legislative Assembly elections held on October 5, early trends showed the Congress in a comfortable lead over the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). While Exit polls had also hinted at a strong showing for Congress, the BJP remained optimistic about securing a third consecutive term. With intense competition across 90 assembly seats and more than 1,000 candidates, these eight crucial contests could shape the direction of Haryana’s political future.

Key constituencies to watch out for in Haryana Assembly elections:

Ellenabad: The Chautala fortress  


Ellenabad, located in Sirsa district, is an essential seat for senior INLD leader Abhay Singh Chautala. He is up against BJP’s Amir Chand Mehta and AAP’s Manish Arora. In 2019, Chautala narrowly won this seat, making it one of the key races to watch.
 

Sohna: Independent candidates tilt the balance  


Sohna, in southern Haryana, presents a contest between BJP’s Tejpal Tanwar and Congress’s Rohtas Singh Khatana. However, the inclusion of two prominent independent candidates, including a former BJP leader who rebelled after being denied a ticket, adds further complexity. This race could potentially alter the region’s political dynamics.

Uchana Kalan: Battle between political titans  


In Uchana Kalan, a constituency in Jind district with a large Jat population, the competition is fierce. Congress’s Brijendra Singh, a former BJP MP, is challenging JJP leader Dushyant Chautala, who is seeking re-election. Dushyant, the grandson of former Haryana Chief Minister Om Prakash Chautala, faces stiff competition. His success could cement his party’s position in the area.

Garhi: Bhupinder faces off Manju Hooda  


The Garhi constituency features a contest between Congress veteran Bhupinder Singh Hooda and BJP’s Manju Hooda. Bhupinder Singh Hooda, who has held the seat since 2009, is facing a significant challenge from his BJP counterpart in this election.

Julana: Two wrestlers in the ring  


In Julana, two well-known women wrestlers take centre stage. Congress’s Olympian Vinesh Phogat is competing against AAP’s Kavita Dalal, the first Indian woman to fight in WWE. Phogat campaigns as ‘Julana ki Bahu’ (daughter-in-law), while Dalal brands herself as ‘Julana ki Beti’ (daughter). Additionally, BJP’s Yogesh Bairagi, a pilot, and JJP’s incumbent MLA Amarjeet Singh Dhanda add further interest. With 40 per cent of the electorate being Jat, the outcome could indicate how much influence celebrity appeal has over established local leadership.

Ladwa: CM Nayab Saini’s position in jeopardy  


Ladwa, in Kurukshetra district, is a high-stakes constituency with Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini contesting. Saini, an OBC leader, is in a tough fight against Congress’s Mewa Singh and INLD’s Sapna Barshami. Although Saini holds sway over the Saini community, which accounts for around 7.5 per cent of Ladwa’s population, the BJP lost this seat in 2019, making it a crucial race for the party.

Rania: It’s all a political family drama  


Rania’s election is marked by a family dispute within the Chautala family. Ranjit Singh Chautala, the estranged brother of Om Prakash Chautala, is running as an independent after distancing himself from the BJP following his 2024 general election defeat. His grandnephew, Arjun Chautala of the INLD, is his main rival. This contest may redefine the Chautala family’s political legacy in Haryana.

Ambala Cantt: Vij faces a familiar rival  


In Ambala Cantonment, former state home minister and BJP candidate Anil Vij is once again running for the seat. His primary challenger is independent candidate Chitra Sarwara, who aims to build on her strong performance in the 2019 elections. In that election, Vij won with 64,571 votes, while Chitra garnered 44,406 votes, losing by a margin of 20,165 votes. 

