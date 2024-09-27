Haryana polls: Will Bhupinder Hooda run for CM post or pass baton to son?

Business Standard
Haryana Assembly Elections: Former CM Bhupinder Hooda is aiming for a comeback if Congress wins. He will contest the polls from his home constituency of Garhi Sampla-Kiloi

Former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Hooda plans to compete for the chief ministerial position if his party regains power in the upcoming Assembly elections. During an interaction on Friday, when asked whether his son, Deepender Hooda, would be vying for the role, Hooda responded, “I am neither tired nor retired.”

His statement indicates that the two-term chief minister is ready to further cement his influence once again after remaining out of power for 10 years. Hooda led the state from 2005 to 2014. A key Jat leader, he is Congress’ most significant bet in Haryana, where Jats make up about one-fourth of the population.

Hooda exuded confidence that the Congress would return with a “massive” mandate. When asked about the party’s decision on the chief ministerial pick, he remarked that the decision would be taken by the party high command and would be acceptable to him.

Kumari Selja, Surjewala in CM's race

When asked about internal struggles within the party, Hooda dismissed the rumours. Notably, senior Congress leaders Kumari Selja and Randeep Surjewala have also expressed their chief ministerial ambitions, but Hooda sees this as a “positive” sign. “It is a good thing. If you do not have ‘ichcha (ambition)’ in politics, then your politics will become stagnant. More the claimants, more the strength we (Congress) will derive,” he said.

The Congress is confident about Haryana due to the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) struggles with the anti-incumbency wave. The saffron party, which has ruled the state since 2014, faces challenges like employment issues, rural development, and being at odds with the farmers, among other things.

In a bid to retain power, the BJP has taken drastic measures this time, such as replacing several sitting MLAs with new faces, triggering widespread discontent within the party. It has declared Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini as its chief ministerial candidate but is likely to face resistance if it wins, as senior BJP leader and six-time MLA Anil Vij is also vying for the role.

Saini, who has been chief minister only since March, will face a poll battle from the Ladwa seat. On the other hand, his strongest potential replacement, Hooda, will run from his home constituency of Garhi Sampla-Kiloi.

(With PTI inputs)

