Rahul to cover several Haryana districts in second leg of poll campaigning

Gandhi addressed poll rallies at Assandh in Karnal and Barwala in Hisar on Thursday

Sopore: LoP in Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi addresses a public meeting for the ongoing Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections, in Sopore district of J&K, Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2024. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Chandigarh
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 29 2024 | 6:14 PM IST

As the Congress is looking to go all out to wrest power from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Haryana, party leader Rahul Gandhi will be campaigning in the state over the next few days, covering several districts, in what is likely to take the shape of a "yatra".

This will be the second leg of his campaigning in Haryana for the October 5 Assembly polls.

Gandhi addressed poll rallies at Assandh in Karnal and Barwala in Hisar on Thursday.

Sharing a tentative schedule of his campaign programme, sources in the Congress said Gandhi, who is likely to be joined by party leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, will launch the second leg of his poll campaign from Naraingarh in Ambala district by addressing a public meeting on Monday.

 

Gandhi will also cover Yamunanagar district on Monday and a few more places in Ambala, where party workers will welcome him at various points, before he moves on to Saha and then to Kurukshetra district, including Ladwa, from where Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini is contesting the election.

According to the tentative schedule of the former Congress chief's programme, a public meeting will be held at Thanesar in Kurukshetra as well.

The leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha is likely to campaign in the state till canvassing ends in the evening of October 3. He will be joined by Congress leaders from the state, including Bhupinder Singh Hooda and Kumari Selja.

The Congress is aiming to come back to power in Haryana after a 10-year hiatus.

At the Assandh rally on Thursday, Gandhi hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the issue of unemployment and accused him of "systematically" destroying the system of employment in the country.

The Congress leader also exuded confidence that his party would sweep the Haryana polls.


First Published: Sep 29 2024 | 6:14 PM IST

