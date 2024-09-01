ADGP conducts comprehensive review of security in Jammu ahead of elections

Further, the ADGP highlighted the need for robust coordination between different security agencies to address any potential challenges during the election period | Photo: PTI

Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Jammu Zone, Anand Jain, has conducted a comprehensive review of the security and law and order arrangements in Jammu district for the upcoming Assembly elections. The meeting was held at the Conference Hall of the District Police Lines of Jammu on Saturday, an official statement said. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp The meeting was attended by Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Shiv Kumar Sharma, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Joginder Singh, besides all the Sub Divisional Police Officers (SDPO), and Station House Officers (SHO) of Jammu. During the meeting, ADGP Anand Jain emphasised the importance of maintaining peace and security throughout the electoral process.

Directions were given to all participants to remain vigilant and proactive in ensuring that the elections are conducted in a free, fair, and peaceful manner.

Further, the ADGP highlighted the need for robust coordination between different security agencies to address any potential challenges during the election period.

Additionally, deployment plans were reviewed and directions were given that additional forces should be mobilised in the sensitive and vulnerable areas to prevent untoward incidents.

The significance of intelligence gathering and timely sharing of information to prompt any security threats was also stressed on.

Jain also took stock of the district's overall law and order situation and reviewed the readiness of the police force in terms of manpower, logistics, and resources.

Further, he instructed the officers to maintain high visibility in their respective jurisdictions and ensure that security checks and patrols are intensified.

The ADGP also underscored the importance of community engagement and building trust between the police and the public.

He urged officers to engage with communities and ensure their cooperation in maintaining law and order during the election period.

The meeting focused on the security arrangements put in place for the smooth conduct of the forthcoming elections.

Additionally, the ADGP sought inputs from the officers and planned to ensure safe and secure assembly elections in the state.

A detailed presentation on the current crime statistics, security and election preparedness was given by SSP, Joginder Singh, highlighting trends in various types of criminal activities, security and various aspects of the Assembly election preparedness.

Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir will be held in three phases on September 18, 25 and October 1. The results will be announced on October 4.