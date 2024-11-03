Amit Shah releases BJP's Sankalp Patra for Jharkhand Assembly elections

Business Standard
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, Union Ministers Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Sanjay Seth, and BJP Jharkhand president Babulal Marandi were present during the launch

Union Minister Amit Shah | (Photo: PTI)

Union Home Minister Amit Shah released Bharatiya Janata Party Sankalp Patra (Manifesto) for Jharkhand Assembly elections in Ranchi on Sunday.

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, Union Ministers Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Sanjay Seth, and BJP Jharkhand president Babulal Marandi were present during the launch.

Speaking at the Sankalp Patra launch event, BJP Jharkhand president Babulal Marandi said that the development work has been done in Jharkhand whenever BJP ruled the state.

"Whenever BJP has formed the government in Jharkhand, development work has been done in the state. Whenever JMM has formed government, they have done nothing for the state and have only developed their family. They looted Jharkhand for 5 years and did not fulfill any promise. People have made up their mind to form NDA government this time," Marandi said.

 

BJP spokesperson Pratul Shah Deo said that in the manifesto all the groups of Jharkhand including farmers, women, youths, infrastructure and developmental subjects, everything will be included.

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma earlier said that the Sankalp Patra will have 150 resolutions.

Elections for 81 seats in the Jharkhand Assembly will be conducted in two phases on November 13 and November 20, with the counting of votes scheduled for November 23.

In the previous assembly election, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha won 30 seats, the BJP won 25 and Congress won 16 seats.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

