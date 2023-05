K'taka elections: Polling ends, 65.69% voter turnout recorded till 5 pm

Polling for the Karnataka Assembly ended at 6 pm on Wednesday and the overall voter turnout till 5 pm was recorded at 65.69 per cent, informed the Election Commission (EC).

Further, according to the EC, the highest polling till 5 pm was recorded by Chickaballapur district at 76.64 per cent, while the BBMP (South) district recorded the lowest at 48.63 per cent.

Bangalore Rural recorded 76.10 per cent polling till 5 pm, with Bagalkot trailing at 70.04 per cent and Bangalore Urban at 52.19 per cent.

Further, the EC said B.B.M.P (Central) and B.B.M.P (North) recorded turnouts of 50.10 per cent and 50.02 per cent till 5pm.

A voter turnout of 52.18 per cent was recorded till 3 pm, up from 37.25 per cent at 1 pm and 20.99 per cent at 11 am.

Polling for 224 Assembly constituencies in Karnataka began at 7 am on Wednesday. After a slow start, the turnout picked up as the day wore on.

Also Read High-voltage campaigning for Karnataka elections to end today at 5 pm Karnataka Assembly polls 2023: All you need to know about May 10 elections Karnataka Assembly polls: Rahul Gandhi promises Rs 2 hike in milk subsidy Karnataka elections: Here's what all Congress has promised in its manifesto Come May 13, will BJP script history in 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections? K'taka polls: 52% voter turnout recorded till 3 pm, highest in Ramanagaram Villagers in Vijayapura, K'taka, damaged ballots, EVM; 23 arrested Karnataka elections 2023: Violent incidents reported in at least 3 places K'taka polls: Clash between Cong workers, JD(S) candidate Bava's supporters Karnataka polls: Will not form alliance with JD(S), says state Cong chief

The ongoing Assembly polls would decide the electoral fates of 2,615 candidates across parties.

In what turned out to be a high-decibel campaign phase, the incumbent BJP, Congress and the JDS went at each other and pulled out all stops and their heavyweights to woo voters.

After the controversy around its manifesto, which included a promise to ban the Bajrang Dal, Congress tried to redirect its campaign focus back to the bread-and-butter issues and the alleged corruption on the watch of the incumbent BJP government.

However, the BJP, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, went big on the pledge to ban the Bajrang Dal and alleged faux pas by the party's designated translator at a campaign rally addressed by Sonia Gandhi.

In this year's Karnataka polls, the Congress (supported by the CPI), and JDS are contesting on their own, aiming to form their government with a full majority.

The Congress and JDS had contested as partners in the previous state polls.

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Central recorded 29.41 per cent voter turnout till 1 pm while it was 29.90 per cent in BBMP (North).

BBMP (South) saw a voting percentage of 30.68 per cent, Bagalkot 40.87 per cent, Bangalore Rural 40.16 per cent, Bangalore Urban 31.54 per cent, Belgaum 37.48 and Bellary 39.74 per cent till 1 pm.

Dakshina Kannada recorded 44.17 per cent voter turnout, Bijapur 36.55 per cent, Davanagere 38.64 per cent, Uttara Kannada 42.43 per cent and Tumkur 40.60 per cent.

The counting of votes will take place on May 13.