Karnataka polls: Will not form alliance with JD(S), says state Cong chief

Shivakumar further appealed to the people of Karnataka to consider "inflation" in the BJP-ruled state and come out and vote

Karnataka Congress President D K Shivakumar

Karnataka Congress President D K Shivakumar

3 min read Last Updated : May 10 2023 | 1:55 PM IST
Karnataka Congress DK Shivakumar on Wednesday dismissed a post-poll alliance with Janata Dal (Secular) JD(S) expressing confidence that his party will get an absolute majority in the 224-seat assembly.

"Here the issue is price rise, corruption, good governance and development. There are no chances of alliance with JD(S). We will form the government on our own," Shivakumar told reporters after casting his vote here in elections to Karnataka Legislative Assembly.

Earlier in the day, former Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah too expressed confidence that the Congress will secure an absolute majority, saying it could get 130-150 seats.

Shivakumar further appealed to the people of Karnataka to consider "inflation" in the BJP-ruled state and come out and vote.

"I am appealing to everyone, please cast a vote by looking at our gas cylinders. I have advised all my leaders to put a gas cylinder outside the booth and put a garland on it,"Shivakumar said.

The Karnataka Congress chief had a day ago performed aarti of a gas cylinder., a video of which was posted on the Congress Party handle.

The Karnataka Congress president also urged young voters to vote for a "change" in the State and expressed confidence that the people of Karnataka will give Congress 141 seats.

"Today young voters have a great opportunity, they will vote for a change. They know about the price rise and corruption in the state and I'm sure that they will go for a change and give us 141 seats," he said.

Shivakumar was also seen driving an autorickshaw in his constituency Kanakapura after casting his vote.

https://twitter.com/ANI/status/1656200875558457344?s=20

The Congress party has a stronghold in Kanakapura where Shivakumar is a seven-time MLA.

In the 2018 Karnataka Assembly Election, he won the seat defeating Janata Dal (Secular) - JD(S) candidate - by a huge margin of 79,909 votes.

Usha Shivakumar, wife of DK Shivakumar asserted that she is "100 per cent confident" about his win in the Karnataka Assembly Elections.

"I am 100 per cent confident about my husband's win. Congress government will come, it (The Kerala Story) will not have any effect in Karnataka. I appeal to people to vote for Congress," said Usha Shivakumar.

The Congress conducted high-decibel campaigning with high promises with top leaders including Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.

The Congress which is working hard to wrest power from the BJP that is striving to break the 38-year-old pattern of alternating governments and retain its power in the state faced criticism over its manifesto which mentions banning Bajrang Dal if it is elected to power.

The Congress manifesto said the party is committed to taking firm and decisive action against individuals and organisations spreading hatred among communities on grounds of caste and religion.

However, controversy over the issue forced Shivakumar to promise a "huge" temple of Hindu Lord Hanuman.

Congress in its manifesto also promised to bring back the Muslim quota, higher reservations for various classes, cash handouts and freebies.

Voting is currently underway for 224 assembly constituencies in Karnataka with 2,615 candidates in the fray.

According to the Election Commission of India, the majority mark to form the government is 113 seats.

A total of 42,48,028 new voters have been registered to vote for the assembly elections.

Some of the key constituencies which will make a major mark in the polls are Varuna, Kanakapura, Shiggaon, Hubli-Darwad, Channapatna, Shikaripura, Chittapur, Ramanagara, and Chikmagalur.

First Published: May 10 2023 | 2:55 PM IST

