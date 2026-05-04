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Home / Elections / Karnataka Elections / Karnataka bypolls: Congress leads Bagalkot, BJP ahead in Davanagere South

Karnataka bypolls: Congress leads Bagalkot, BJP ahead in Davanagere South

The polls were necessitated by the deaths of senior Congress MLAs H Y Meti (Bagalkot) and Shamanur Shivashankarappa (Davanagere South)

BJP, Congress

The voting for the by-election was held on April 9

Press Trust of India Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : May 04 2026 | 10:36 AM IST

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Initial trends showed the ruling Congress in Karnataka was ahead in Bagalkot, while opposition BJP has maintained a lead in Davanagere South assembly segment, as the counting of votes for by-elections is underway on Monday.

The voting for the by-election was held on April 9.

The polls were necessitated by the deaths of senior Congress MLAs H Y Meti (Bagalkot) and Shamanur Shivashankarappa (Davanagere South).

According to the Election Commission, Congress party's Umesh Meti was ahead of BJP's Veerabhadrayya Charantimath by a margin of 5,016 votes.

In Davanagere South, BJP's Srinivas T Dasakariyappa was leading ahead of Congress party's Samarth Mallikarjun by a margin of 577 votes.

 

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Nine and 25 candidates were in the fray, respectively in the Bagalkot and Davanagere South Assembly segments.

Although the outcome of these by-elections is unlikely to have an immediate impact on state politics, the contest is seen as a matter of prestige for both the ruling Congress and the opposition BJP.

While the Congress faces the challenge of retaining both seats, the BJP aims to wrest them and deliver a setback to the ruling party, which is currently witnessing an "internal power struggle" over leadership.

There has been speculation that a decision on leadership change and the much-awaited cabinet reshuffle is likely after the May 4 results.

According to the Election Commission, the voter turnout in Bagalkot was 68.74 per cent, and it was 68.43 per cent in Davanagere South.

Poll officials said the clear picture regarding the results may emerge by midday.

The BJP fielded former MLA and 2023 defeated candidate Veerabhadrayya Charantimath from Bagalkot, and a fresh face, Srinivas T Dasakariyappa, from Davanagere South.

The Congress gave tickets to family members of the late legislators in both constituencies. Bagalkot candidate Umesh Meti is the son of H Y Meti, while Samarth Mallikarjun from Davanagere South is the grandson of Shamanur Shivashankarappa.

Samarth's father, S S Mallikarjun, is a minister in the Siddaramaiah-led Cabinet and in charge of Davanagere district, while his mother, Prabha Mallikarjun, is a Member of Parliament from the region.

In the 2023 Assembly elections, H Y Meti defeated BJP's Charantimath by a margin of 5,878 votes in Bagalkot, while Shivashankarappa defeated BJP's B G Ajay Kumar by 27,888 votes in Davanagere South.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Karnataka Karnataka election Karnataka polls Karnataka Assembly elections BJP Congress

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First Published: May 04 2026 | 10:36 AM IST

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