Karnataka Election Results 2023: Here is how tally looks like at 12 pm

|Party
|Seats
|Indian National Congress
|117
|Bharataiya Janata Party
|75
|Janata Dal (Secular)
|25
|Others
|7
- Basavaraj Bommai (BJP) from Shiggaon - Leading
- Vijayendra Yeddyurappa (BJP) from Shikarupura- Leading
- Preetham Gowda (BJP) from Hassan- Leading
- Jagadish Shettar (INC) from Hubli- Trailing
- DK Shivakumar (INC) from Kanakapura- Leading
- Siddaramaiah (INC) from Varuna- Leading
- Priyank Kharge (INC) from Chittapur- Leading
- UT Khader Fareed (INC) from Mangalore- Leading
- HD Kumaraswamy (JD(S)) from Channapatna- Leading
- Nikhil Kumaraswamy (JD(S)) from Ramanagaram- Trailing
Karnataka elections 2023: How many seats does a party need to form government in the state?
In order to come to power in Karnataka, a party or a coalition needs to win 113 seats. The total seats in the state are 224.
In the 2018 elections, BJP won 104 seats, and Congress won 79 seats. JD(S) secured 37 seats.
The government was formed by a coalition of Congress and JD(S), with HD Kumaraswamy as the chief minister. However, later BJP formed the government and toppled the coalition. BS Yediyurappa was made the CM of the state. In 2021, however, Basavraj Bommai replaced Yediyurappa to lead the state.