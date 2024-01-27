Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

AAP appoints social media coordinator, secretaries ahead of LS polls

The Aam Aadmi Party on Friday appointed it state social media coordinator and 28 district social media secretaries for Delhi, in the run-up to the upcoming Lok Sabha elections

Arvind Kejriwal, Chacha, Madhya pradesh election

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 27 2024 | 7:06 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Aam Aadmi Party on Friday appointed it state social media coordinator and 28 district social media secretaries for Delhi, in the run-up to the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.
Ritik Gupta has been appointed as the state social media coordinator, the party said in its X post announcing the office-bearers.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
"The Party hereby announces the following office bearers for the state of Delhi. Congratulations to all," the party said in a post on X.
The AAP has been appointing office-bearers in various capacities in the run-up to the high octane polls.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Delhi Excise Policy case: Kejriwal skips 3rd summons; case updates so far

Arvind Kejriwal writes to ED, questions the intent of summons served to him

Delhi liquor policy case highlights: ED summons are illegal, says Kejriwal

IPL 2024 auction: Full list of released & retained players, remaining purse

IPL 2024 auction: Full list of released, retained players by Delhi Capitals

INDIA bloc leaders slam BJP, Stalin stresses on unity to defeat BJP

2024 LS polls: 960 mn citizens, including 470 mn women, eligible to vote

Nyay Yatra being denied permission for rallies in West Bengal: Congress

Will he, won't he? Buzz on Nitish Kumar's BJP return amid INDIA rift

Public sounds poll bugle for Modi, says PM ahead of Lok Sabha elections

Topics : Arvind Kejriwal AAP government Lok Sabha MPs Lok Sabha elections BJP Social Media

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 27 2024 | 7:06 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold Silver Price TodayRepublic Day 2024Budget 2024 LIVE UpdatesIND vs ENG 1st Test Day 1 LIVERepublic Day 2024 ParadeNova Agritech IPOBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon