Public sounds poll bugle for Modi, says PM ahead of Lok Sabha elections

PM Modi's remark came at the BJP event in Bulandshahr, which was meant to kickstart the saffron party's 2024 Lok Sabha campaign from western Uttar Pradesh

modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Bulandshahr, Thursday, Jan. 25, 2024. (PTI Photo)

Nisha Anand New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 25 2024 | 4:06 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Thursday, exuded confidence about public sentiments favouring his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government and remarked that he doesn't need to "sound the poll bugle, the public does this for Modi."

"I saw that some media channels were saying that Modi is set to sound the poll bugle (for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections) today. Modi sounds the bugle of development...Modi doesn't need to sound the poll bugle, the public does this for Modi," the PM said during the public address in Bulandshahr.
Modi's remark came at the BJP event in the city, which was meant to kickstart the saffron party's 2024 Lok Sabha campaign from western Uttar Pradesh.

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and a host of state ministers and party leaders were also present at the event.

During the address, Modi heaped praises on the development works taken up by his government in the past 10 years. "No government has done as much work for the farmers as our government…crores of pucca houses have been built… Toilets have been built in crores of houses…tap water has reached crores of houses…" he claimed, highlighting the various schemes launched over the decade.

Modi's veiled dig at Congress

Modi also trained guns at the previous Congress-led United Progressive Alliance government, alleging corruption during their tenures. "After independence people raised slogans of 'Garibi Hatao' and some kept lying in the name of social justice. But only some people got richer and that benefited their politics," he alleged.

"But the situation in the country is changing (PM) Modi is serving you with all honesty…," PM further noted.

Modi also laid the foundation stone of projects worth over Rs 19,100 crore in Bulandshahr.

BJP launches Lok Sabha poll campaign song

Modi's remarks came hours after the BJP President JP Nadda launched the party's Lok Sabha election campaign theme song. The song, 'Modi ko chunte hain', was released earlier in the day at the 'Nav Matdata Sammelan' event held on the occasion of National Voters' Day.

The upcoming Lok Sabha elections are expected to be a high-stakes face-off between the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the Opposition's INDIA or Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance of 28 non-BJP parties.

While the Opposition has vowed to crush the hopes of the BJP to retain power for the third consecutive time, the ruling party has downplayed the Opposition's ability to sway public sentiments.

Notably, the BJP has set an ambitious record of winning at least 400 seats in the elections.

(With PTI inputs)
Topics : Narendra Modi Bulandshahr Uttar Pradesh BS Web Reports Lok Sabha elections indian politics BJP

First Published: Jan 25 2024 | 4:04 PM IST

