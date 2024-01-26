Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Nyay Yatra being denied permission for rallies in West Bengal: Congress

The Rahul Gandhi-led Yatra, which began in Manipur on January 14, entered West Bengal from Assam on Thursday, and took a two-day break. It will resume on January 28

Congress, Congress manifesto

Representational image

Press Trust of India Siliguri (WB)
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 26 2024 | 2:41 PM IST

Listen to This Article

West Bengal Congress president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Friday said his party was facing problems in getting permission for organising some public meetings as part of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in West Bengal.
Speaking to reporters in Siliguri, Chowdhury said the party wanted to organise public meetings in certain places, but due to school examinations, the permission was not granted.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
"In some places, we are facing roadblocks as we are not getting permission to organise public meetings, citing exams. The Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra has faced problems in the Northeast, including Assam, and now it is facing problems in TMC-ruled West Bengal as well," he said.
Speaking on the issue on Thursday night, Chowdhury had said that they thought they would get "relaxations" in some places in West Bengal for the public meetings but the administration "is saying that they can't give it".
The Rahul Gandhi-led Yatra, which began in Manipur on January 14, entered West Bengal from Assam on Thursday, and took a two-day break. It will resume on January 28.
The ruling Trinamool Congress, however, claimed that the administration in West Bengal is free of political influences.
"Adhir Chowdhury is responsible for the INDIA alliance falling apart in West Bengal. Secondly, all opposition parties conduct programmes in the state, nobody faces any problems. The administration must have taken the decision as there are board examinations in schools," TMC MP Santanu Sen said.

Also Read

LIVE: Rahul Gandhi reaches Nagaland with Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra

Nyay Yatra: Rahul gives flying kisses to crowd shouting 'Jai Shri Ram'

Assam govt threatening people not to join Cong yatra, says Rahul Gandhi

Cong PM would've controlled Manipur violence by fourth day: Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi to undertake 'Manipur to Mumbai' Bharat Nyay Yatra from Jan 14

Will he, won't he? Buzz on Nitish Kumar's BJP return amid INDIA rift

Public sounds poll bugle for Modi, says PM ahead of Lok Sabha elections

Former Karnataka CM Jagdish Shettar returns to BJP in a jolt for Congress

Hopeful of finding solution to seat-sharing impasse with TMC: Jairam Ramesh

BJP launches 'Modi ko chunte hai' campaign for 2024 Lok Sabha election

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Rahul Gandhi Indian National Congress Jairam Ramesh Sonia Gandhi West Bengal TMC All India Trinamool Congress Lok Sabha elections

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 26 2024 | 2:41 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold Silver Price TodayRepublic Day 2024Budget 2024 LIVE UpdatesIND vs ENG 1st Test Day 1 LIVERepublic Day 2024 ParadeNova Agritech IPOBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon