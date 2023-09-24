close
Sensex (-0.33%)
66009.15 -221.09
Nifty (-0.34%)
19674.25 -68.10
Nifty Smallcap (0.10%)
5734.20 + 5.45
Nifty Midcap (-0.11%)
40139.15 -45.70
Nifty Bank (-0.03%)
44612.05 -11.80
Heatmap

BJP-led NDA to secure more than 350 seats in 2024 LS polls: Pradhan

Pradhan also asserted that the BJP would form the government in Odisha next year but he refused to divulge who would be the party's face here

Union Education Minister, Dharmendra Pradhan

The NDA will complete its 25th anniversary in 2024 and it will secure more than 350 seats in the Lok Sabha polls, Pradhan said at an interactive session of the Odisha Literary Festival

Press Trust of India Bhubaneswar
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 24 2023 | 6:37 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday said the BJP-led NDA will secure more than 350 seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls and return to power at the Centre under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Pradhan also asserted that the BJP would form the government in Odisha next year but he refused to divulge who would be the party's face here.
The NDA will complete its 25th anniversary in 2024 and it will secure more than 350 seats in the Lok Sabha polls, Pradhan said at an interactive session of the Odisha Literary Festival.
Asked about the Odisha Assembly elections due next year, he said the "BJP will form the government" in the state.
He said the saffron party had won elections in states like Maharashtra, Haryana and other places without making any announcement on the party's chief ministerial candidate before the polls.
Here (Odisha) also, we will win polls in the same manner, Pradhan said, adding that he would not divulge more on the BJP's strategies on the public platform.

Also Read

NDA vs INDIA: Who said what after two mega meets by political parties

NTA Exam 2024-25: JEE Main, NEET, CUET 2024 exam dates out at official site

Welfare and politics: PM Modi makes 2024 poll pitch with four schemes

BSE Odisha 10th Result 2023: All you need to know about checking result

IRDAI asks insurers to suo motu settle claims of Odisha rail mishap victims

Cong rejects 'One Nation, One Election', calls it assault on Constitution

First meeting of committee on simultaneous polls on Sept 23: Kovind

Ahead of LS polls, Shah to visit Bihar today, address rally in Jhanjharpur

Election fever: Political consulting firms looking for top talent

Election Commission asks Odisha to delete names of 345,000 deceased voters

Replying to another question, Pradhan, the Union education minister, said there is nothing wrong in inviting foreign universities to India.
"Our 1 million students go abroad to study," he said, adding that there should not be any hesitation in inviting foreign universities to India.
The UGC will soon bring the foreign university regulation policy. It is in the process. We have no complexities in bringing foreign universities. We want to bring the best of world universities to India on our terms and conditions," he said.
Pradhan said Indian institutes also go abroad to set up their campus.
For instance, he said, IIT Chennai has opened its branch in Tanzania in Africa and IIT, Delhi is going to Abu Dhabi in UAE.
We should not deprive Indian students of global technological knowledge. There should be no discrimination when it comes to acquiring knowledge, Pradhan added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Dharmendra Pradhan Lok Sabha Odisha assembly elections BJP

First Published: Sep 24 2023 | 6:37 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesRajya Sabha Passes Women's Reservation BillStock To Watch TodayLatest News LiveIndi vs Aus ODI Playing 11Apple's iPhone 15 SaleParliament special session LIVEGold-Silver PriceExpendables 4Glenmark Pharma Share

Companies News

Apple outpaces Samsung to become largest smartphone exporter from IndiaApple's iPhone 15 goes on sale today, long queues outside Mumbai store

Election News

Telangana IT Minister K T Rama Rao accuses PM Modi of misleading youthCourt rejects Ashok Gehlot's acquittal plea in defamation case by Shekhawat

India News

Parliament special session: Rajya Sabha passes women's reservation BillParliament special session LIVE: LS logged 132% productivity, says Om Birla

Economy News

Discussion underway to ease FDI norms in space sector, says officialIndia unlikely to export sugar in 2023-2024, says ED&F Man Commodities
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023World Cup 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon