Ajit Pawar bats for Modi over Kharge, vows to stick by ruling alliance

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said there is a huge difference between Modi and Kharge. People of India will support Modi again and everyone should come together to back his leadership

Ajit Pawar

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 22 2023 | 8:22 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Friday said there was a "huge difference" between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, and people would support Modi again in the coming Lok Sabha elections.
Speaking to reporters here, he also averred that he would not betray his alliance with the BJP and Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena. "There is a huge difference between Modi and Kharge. People of India will support Modi again and everyone should come together to back his leadership," the Nationalist Congress Party leader said to a question. Some parties in the INDIA grouping have proposed Kharge as the Opposition alliance's candidate for prime minister. Pawar, who split the NCP in July this year to join the ruling Mahayuti (grand alliance), said he would not betray his new partners, but nor would he contest on the BJP's symbol.
"I will not change the political stand I have taken. I am ready to give this assurance on a stamp paper," he said. Pawar was speaking to reporters after a day-long meeting of office-bearers of his faction. The code of conduct for the Lok Sabha elections was expected to come into force in March 2024 and party workers should start preparations, he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Narendra Modi ajit pawar Maharashtra Lok Sabha mallikarjun kharge

First Published: Dec 22 2023 | 8:22 PM IST

