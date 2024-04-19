All should vote to make our nation into Viksit Bharat: Nagaland Min Temjen

Nagaland Tourism Minister Temjen Imna Along cast his vote in the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections and said that every citizen should vote to make the nation "Viksit Bharat".





"Today is a very important day for Nagaland and the entire country as the first phase of voting for Lok Sabha elections has started today. Every citizen should vote to make our nation into 'Viksit Bharat' under the leadership of PM Modi. Voting is just not about going and pressing a button, but it is for the future of your village, nation and family. We need to come out and cast our vote in favour of the vision that today's Bharat has for a 'Viksit Bharat'," Temjen told ANI.

National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate Chumben Murry and INDIA (Indian National Development Inclusive Alliance) candidate S Supongmeren Jamir are in the electoral fray in the first phase of the election.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had visited Kohima as part of his Bharat Jodo Naya Yatra in January this year.

Voting for the sole Lok Sabha seat in Nagaland is underway.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the NDPP-BJP coalition secured a significant victory over the Indian National Congress, emerging as the winner. The Nagaland Parliamentary Constituency, the sole Lok Sabha seat in the state, remains unreserved.

On Thursday, the Chief Electoral Officer of Nagaland issued notice to Congress candidate S Supongmeren Jamir for making an appeal to the voters on religious lines.

The warning came in response to a complaint lodged by Imchainba, President of the BJP Dimapur District, alleging a breach of electoral conduct.

The Lok Sabha elections to elect 543 Members of the 18th Lok Sabha is underway. The results will be declared on June 4.