Assam's electorate registers 11% jump to 2.43 cr from 2.18 cr in 2019

1 min read Last Updated : Feb 17 2024 | 2:48 PM IST

Assam's electorate has risen to 2.43 crore which is a jump of 11 per cent from 2.18 crore in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.
As per the latest electoral roll published by the Election Commission of India, the total state's electorate is 2,43,01,960 including 1,21,79,358 male voters and 1,21,22,602 female voters.
In 2019, the state's total electorate was 2,18,05,524.
After the delimitation, the ECI published the parliamentary and assembly constituency-wise electoral roll for Assam.
Delimitation is the exercise of fixing the number of seats and boundaries of territorial constituencies in each state for the Lok Sabha and Legislative assemblies.
In Dhubri parliamentary constituency, the total electorate is 26,43,403.
According to the ECI's final publication of the electoral roll, there is 14,70,271 voters in Kokrajhar (ST) parliamentary constituency, 19,49,873 voters in Barpeta parliamentary constituency, 21,87,160 voters in Darrang-Udalguri parliamentary constituency, 20,13,145 voters in Guwahati, 8,92,789 voters in Diphu (ST), 13,95,096 voters in Karimganj, 13,51,496 voters in Silchar (SC), 18,04,472 voters in Nagaon, 20,33,572 voters in Kaziranga, 16,25,364 voters in Sonitpur, 15,66,241 voters in Lakhimpur, 16,50,706 voters in Dibrugarh and 17,18,372 voters in Jorhat parliamentary constituency.

First Published: Feb 17 2024 | 2:48 PM IST

