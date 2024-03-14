Sensex (    %)
                             
BJP leader Eshwarappa blames Yediyurappa for son being denied BJP ticket

The party has fielded Yediyurappa's son and incumbent MP B Y Raghavendra again in Shimoga

Press Trust of India Shivamogga
Senior BJP leader K S Eshwarappa has blamed former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa for his son K E Kantesh being denied party ticket to contest the coming Lok Sabha elections from Haveri seat.
The 75-year-old former Deputy Chief Minister alleged that Yediyurappa, who is a member of the BJP Parliamentary Board, had assured ticket to his son and also promised to campaign for his victory but "cheated him."

The BJP on Wednesday named former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai for the Haveri seat.
He said Yediyurappa ensured that Bommai and Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Shobha Karandlaje got the BJP ticket to contest the elections, and "not for his son."

Eshwarappa, who had served as the party's State President, said his followers and well-wishers are exerting pressure on him to contest as an independent in Shivamogga constituency, adding, he has convened a meeting with his supporters here on Friday after which he would decide on his next step.
The party has fielded Yediyurappa's son and incumbent MP B Y Raghavendra again in Shimoga.
Stating that he is associated with the BJP for the past 40 years, Eshwarappa said he is a staunch supporter of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

