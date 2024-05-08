Business Standard
BJP wants to win 400-plus seats to change Constitution, says Uddhav

He accused the Centre of betraying farmers by not giving adequate prices to farm produce

Shiv Sena (UBT) Chief Uddhav Thackeray (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Dhule
1 min read Last Updated : May 08 2024 | 6:51 AM IST

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday claimed the BJP-led NDA wants a 400-plus seat mandate so that they can change the Constitution.
"For them (BJP) the Constitution of India is a burden. They think why should they follow the Constitution written by a Dalit? They want 400-plus seats so that they can change the Constitution written by Dr B R Ambedkar," Thackeray claimed.
He accused the Centre of betraying farmers by not giving adequate prices to farm produce.
"I will restore the glory of Maharashtra which was robbed by these people after we return to power. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj had looted Surat (for Swarajta) but now these two (persons) from Surat are looting Chhatrapati's Maharashtra," Thackeray alleged while addressing an election rally for MVA candidate Shobha Bacchav in Dhule.

