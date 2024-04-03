Lok Sabha polls: PM-Modi led NDA to win most votes in UP, shows survey

Supporters of the Bhartiya Janata Party during a rally in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, in March | Photo: Bloomberg

An alliance led by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s party is expected to get the majority votes in the country’s most populous state, according to an opinion survey some two weeks before national elections.



Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance is expected to get 52 per cent of votes in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, according to findings from ABP News-CVoter opinion poll late Tuesday. An opposition coalition of more than 20 parties is likely to see its share of the vote at 36 per cent. Uttar Pradesh is politically important because the state alone sends 80 lawmakers to the 543-member lower house of parliament.



The prime minister is banking on strong economic progress and Hindu nationalist policies to return to power for a record third term. Modi is predicting his party and allies will win more than 400 seats in parliament.

Here are some of the other findings from the survey:

- 42 per cent of the poll respondents were highly satisfied with Modi’s government while 29 per cent reported being less satisfied and 27 per cent were dissatisfied

- 62 per cent want to see Modi as prime minister, and 24 per cent want Rahul Gandhi of the opposition Congress to get the top post



- On the performance of the BJP-controlled state government in Uttar Pradesh, 51 per cent reported being very satisfied while 25 per cent were less satisfied. Another 23 per cent were dissatisfied



- The survey covered 2,258 people. It has a margin of error of 3 per cent-5 per cent in either direction