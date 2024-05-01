Comedian Shyam Rangeela to contest polls against PM Modi from Varanasi

Lok Sabha elections 2024: Shyam Rangeela, the comedian from Rajasthan renowned for his uncanny mimicking of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is stepping into the political arena. The 29-year-old entertainer has announced his decision to contest against the incumbent Prime Minister from the Varanasi constituency.

Rangeela, whose aspirations of television stardom were thwarted by what he describes as "politics entering the world of comedy," sees his foray into politics as a means to champion democracy.

In an exclusive interview with The Indian Express (IE), Rangeela emphasised the significance of his candidacy, asserting that it's not merely symbolic. "Hum at least ye kehne ke liye wahan par khade hue honge ke hum yahan par loktantra khatre mein nahin aane denge, logon ko vote ke liye yahan option milega [ We will be standing there to at least tell the people that we won't let democracy come under threat here, to provide an option to people to exercise their right to vote]… unlike Surat or Indore," he stated.

Displaying his determination, Rangeela declared his intention to contest "wholeheartedly" and revealed plans to visit Varanasi over the weekend to file his nomination papers. "Even if everyone withdraws their [nomination] papers [in Varanasi], my papers will still be there," he said.

Addressing concerns about potential scrutiny from authorities like the Enforcement Directorate (ED), Rangeela remained undaunted. "If my accounts are checked, they will not find anything… I am the original fakir, jo jhola utha kar chal denge ji [I am the original monk. I will just pick up my bags and leave]," he quipped, in reference to PM Modi's self-identification as a fakir in a December 2016 speech.

Rangeela further recounted his journey from being a devoted Modi supporter to a disillusioned critic, citing restrictions imposed on his comedic work as a turning point. "I was a bhakt even till 2016-17, but then restrictions were imposed on me," he said, highlighting his frustration with the politicisation of comedy.

"I would get offers from TV shows… But once I reached, I would find out that my act or script wasn't being approved and I was removed from one show after another," Rangeela told The Indian Express.

Explaining his decision to enter politics, he added, "When it happens again and again, you realise there is politics in comedy… Jab log rajneeti ke zariye comedy kar rahe hain [When people are doing comedy in the name of politics], then I will do politics via comedy… so that people realise I'm not just making hollow promises,

Having previously aligned himself with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in 2022, Rangeela now treads the political path as an Independent, asserting his autonomy. He chose Varanasi as his battleground due to its national prominence and expressed confidence in his ability to offer a viable alternative to PM Modi.

"If people can fall for Modi ji, they can vote for me too," he added.