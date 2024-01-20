Sensex (    %)
                        
Cong condemns attack on Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Assam, attacks BJP

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said the party will not be cowed down by such tactics aimed at intimidating its workers and leaders

Rahul Gandhi

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 20 2024 | 3:03 PM IST

The Congress on Saturday condemned the attack on the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Assam "by BJP goons" and accused the ruling party in the state of seeking to "trample and demolish" every right and justice guaranteed by the Constitution to the people of India.
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said the party will not be cowed down by such tactics aimed at intimidating its workers and leaders.
"We strongly condemn the shameful attack on the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra vehicles and tearing of the Congress party's banners and posters by BJP goons in Lakhimpur, Assam," he said in a post on X.
"In the last 10 years, the BJP has attempted to trample and demolish every right and justice guaranteed by the Constitution to the people of India. It wants to subjugate their voices, thereby hijacking democracy," he added.
Kharge said the Congress will not be cowed down by this tactic of attack and intimidation "by the BJP government in Assam, which is responsible for this".
AICC general secretary K C Venugopal also shared a video of the purported attack and said, "Want more evidence of how scared 'MostCorrupt' CM Himanta is of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra? Look at his goons vandalise our Congress posters and vehicles!"

"He's so rattled because of the huge impact the Yatra is making, he will stoop to any level," he said.
The Congress alleged that banners and posters welcoming its 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' to Assam's North Lakhimpur town, through which it will pass on Saturday, have been vandalised.
The Yatra, led by Rahul Gandhi, is on its third day's journey in the state and will pass through several parts of the Lakhimpur district, including the headquarters town of North Lakhimpur, before entering Arunachal Pradesh later in the day.

First Published: Jan 20 2024 | 3:03 PM IST

