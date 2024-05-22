Cong govts 'majboor sarkar', Modi dispensation 'majboot sarkar', says Nadda

BJP president J P Nadda on Tuesday said that Congress' governments at the centre were "majboor (helpless) sarkar" while the Narendra Modi dispensation is a "majboot (strong) sarkar".

Addressing election meetings in the national capital, he lashed out at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, alleging that the foundation of the Aam Aadmi Party. "They lied on every occasion."



Referring to the alleged assault of AAP MP Swati Maliwal, the BJP chief said, "This incident (Maliwal's assault) somehow came to light and that is why it grabbed our attention. We don't know how many such incidents have taken place with others."



"Kejriwal was silent for four days and has been shifting the microphone from one side to the other which clearly shows his dual character," the BJP chief said.

Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar was arrested on Saturday for allegedly assaulting Maliwal at the chief minister's residence. The AAP has claimed that Maliwal was "blackmailed" by the BJP to become part of the "conspiracy" against the chief minister since she was facing charges in an illegal recruitment case.

Nadda held a roadshow South Delhi Lok Sabha seat along with party candidate Ramvir Singh Bidhuri and also addressed a poll meeting at Pitampura in support of Chandni Chowk candidate Praveen Khandelwal. The local Jat Sabha feliciated both Nadda and Bidhuri at the Jat Chaupal.

He exuded confidence that the BJP under the leadership of PM Modi will get over 370 seats and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will secure more than 400 seats.

"There is a one-sided atmosphere in favour of the BJP in the country," Nadda said, adding that his party will again win all seven Lok Sabha seats in the national capital.

"All parties are dreaming that they will win the election but all those dreams will die immediately after the results are announced," the BJP chief said.

At the poll meeting in Pitampura, Nadda said, "The Congress government was 'majboor sarkar' while PM Narendra Modi's government is a 'mazboot sarkar'."



He said that while the whole world is going through a tough economic situation, the Indian economy is growing because of the efforts of the Modi government.

"We are second in the world in the manufacture of mobile phones and medicines. Highways are expanding while optical fibres have reached rural areas. Under the Modi government, the infrastructure development is at its peak," Nadda said.

He asserted that soon Solar energy will ensure zero electricity bills for all and everyone in Delhi would have access to piped gas.