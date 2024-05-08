Business Standard
Karnataka Police summons JP Nadda over BJP's video post targeting Muslims

The investigating officer has issued summonses to JP Nadda and Amit Malviya, granting them a week to comply and appear for questioning

JP Nadda, Nadda

BJP National President JP Nadda (Photo: PTI)

Nandini Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 08 2024 | 5:34 PM IST

In an effort to address controversial messaging during the election period, the Karnataka Police have summoned Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief JP Nadda and IT cell head Amit Malviya regarding a post circulated on the microblogging platform X by the party's state unit.

The move follows the registration of a First Information Report (FIR) related to the post at the High Grounds Police station in Bengaluru, naming the two leaders. The investigating officer has issued summonses to Nadda and Malviya, granting them a week to comply and appear for questioning.
The contentious post revolves around a video shared on X, purportedly showing the Congress party favouring Muslims for reservation at the expense of Scheduled Castes (SCs), Scheduled Tribes (STs), and Other Backward Classes (OBCs). This accusation echoes sentiments expressed by various senior BJP figures, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, over recent days.

Prior to police intervention, the Karnataka Chief Electoral Officer had urged the state's BJP faction to remove the post. Subsequently, the Election Commission (EC) issued a notice to X on Tuesday, demanding the removal of the contentious post.

Stating that the post violated the legal framework, the Election Commission said in its notice to X, "An FIR has already been registered in the matter. It is further brought to your notice that Chief Electoral Officer, Karnataka through Cyber Crime Division, Bengaluru has already directed X on 05 May 2024 to take down the objectionable post as per Section 79(3)(b) of Information Technology Act and rule 3(1)(d) of The Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules 2021. However, the post has not been taken down yet."

Attempting to access the post now results in a "page doesn't exist" error message on the microblogging platform.

Topics : Jagat Prakash Nadda Election Commission of India Amit Malviya BJP Karnataka Election Commission Election news Lok Sabha elections Election BS Web Reports

First Published: May 08 2024 | 5:34 PM IST

