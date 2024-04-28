Business Standard
Cong names candidates for two LS seats, 8 assembly constituencies in Odisha

According to the candidates list released by AICC's Central Election Committee, the party changed the contestant for the Sambalpur Lok Sabha seat

The Lok Sabha and assembly elections will be held simultaneously in the state. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Bhubaneswar
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 28 2024 | 11:29 PM IST

The Congress on Sunday released the names of two Lok Sabha candidates and eight nominees for the Assembly elections in Odisha.
According to the candidates list released by AICC's Central Election Committee, the party changed the contestant for the Sambalpur Lok Sabha seat. Former MP Nagendra Pradhan is made the new candidate in place of Dulal Chandra Pradhan.
The party fielded former minister Suresh Mohapatra in the Cuttack Lok Sabha constituency.
Denying ticket to Barabati-Cuttack MLA Md Moquim, the Congress has fielded his daughter Sofia Firdous. Former MLA Debi Prasad Chand will contest from Jaleswar assembly segment while Monalisa Lenka will fight from Balasore assembly seat.
The party fielded Ajay Samal in Badachana assembly segment while Dakir Samal will contest from Pallhara seat. Pratima Mallick will fight from Jagatsinghpur assembly segment.
The Congress also changed the candidate in two assembly seats - Baripada and Khandapada.
Pramod Kumar Hembram will contest from Baripada assembly seat in place of Badal Hembram. Similarly, Baijayantimala Mohanty will fight from Khandapara instead of Manoj Kumar Pradhan.
The Congress has so far named 142 candidates for the elections to the 147-member assembly in Odisha. The party has left two assembly seats for JMM and CPI(M).
The Lok Sabha and assembly elections will be held simultaneously in the state.

Topics : Congress Lok Sabha elections Assembly elections

First Published: Apr 28 2024 | 11:29 PM IST

