Cong to release manifesto on Apr 5; hold rallies in Raj, T'gana next day

The Congress will release its manifesto for the Lok Sabha elections here on April 5 with its top leaders addressing mega rallies in Jaipur and Hyderabad the next day.

"After vast deliberations with people from across the country, the Congress will be releasing its vision document, the manifesto, on 5th April at AICC headquarters. Subsequently, we will hold two Mega Rallies on 6th April - in Jaipur and Hyderabad," AICC general secretary K C Venugopal said in a post on X.

In Jaipur, he said, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress parliamentary party chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will release the manifesto and address mega rallies.

"Rahul ji will also be addressing the manifesto launch mega rally in Hyderabad. Our focus has always been on giving the country a welfare oriented, pro-development vision and that will be presented to the people for this election as well," Venugopal also said.

The party's election manifesto will focus on 'Paanch Nyay' or five pillars of justice, including 'Yuva Nyay', 'Naari Nyay', 'Kisaan Nyay', 'Shramik Nyay' and 'Hissedari Nyay' as well as the guarantees made by it to the people as part of its poll promises for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The Congress will launch its 'Ghar Ghar Guarantee' campaign on April 3, under which the party leaders will reach out to more than 80 million households across the country.

The campaign will focus more on social media and television and less on print and outdoor campaigning, the sources said.