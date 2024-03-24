Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Congress replaces candidate in Jaipur LS seat, fields Pratap Khachariyawas

Congress general secretary K C Venugopal stated that the party has fielded Murari Lal Meena as its candidate in the Dausa Lok Sabha constituency of Rajasthan

Rahul, Rahul Gandhi, Congress leader

It also fielded Pratibha Suresh Dhanorkar from the Chandrapur Lok Sabha constituency in Maharashtra. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi/Jaipur
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 24 2024 | 10:28 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Congress on Sunday replaced its candidate for the Jaipur Lok Sabha seat, fielding former Rajasthan minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas after a section of party leaders objected to Sunil Sharma's nomination.
Sharma's candidate sparked controversy over his alleged association with the 'Jaipur Dialogue', which is critical of the Congress on social media. Sharma, however, asserted that he has had no association with the organisation and has been invited by it occasionally to present the Congress' view.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Sources said local opposition led to the change.
Congress general secretary K C Venugopal stated that the party has fielded Murari Lal Meena as its candidate in the Dausa Lok Sabha constituency of Rajasthan. It also fielded Pratibha Suresh Dhanorkar from the Chandrapur Lok Sabha constituency in Maharashtra.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

India will always be grateful to Shekhawat for exemplary leadership: PM

India will be grateful to Shekhawat for his exemplary leadership: PM Modi

Not in the run for CM in Rajasthan, says BJP MP Gajendra Shekhawat

PKL 2023: Jaipur Pink Panthers players list, price and live stream details

Here's why Rohit Sharma should play T20 cricket ahead of World Cup in June

I will not contest 2024 Lok Sabha elections, says union minister VK Singh

LS polls: SP fields S T Hasan from Moradabad, changes Bijnor candidate

BJP fields Kangana Ranaut, Arun Govil: See full 5th LS candidate list

Naveen Jindal joins BJP, says wants to contribute to 'Viksit Bharat'

LS polls: Mining baron Janardhana Reddy to rejoin BJP on March 25

Topics : Congress Jaipur Politics

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 24 2024 | 10:28 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayAAP Protest LIVE UpdatesArvind Kejriwal ArrestDelhi Excise Policy CaseIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon