Lawlessness prevailing in West Bengal under Mamata's rule: Rajnath Singh



Rajnath Singh, Defence Minister



Press Trust of India Jalangi (WB)
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 21 2024 | 3:28 PM IST

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday alleged that lawlessness was prevailing in West Bengal under the Mamata Banerjee-led dispensation.
He said that despite the state having a woman chief minister, incidents like Sandeshkhali were taking place.
"There is lawlessness in West Bengal under the Mamata Banerjee dispensation," Singh said, addressing an election rally here in Murshidabad Lok Sabha constituency in favour of BJP candidate Gouri Shankar Ghosh.
He also said that people across the world were ashamed over the allegations of atrocities on women in Sandeshkhali.
Some local TMC leaders have been accused of committing sexual atrocities on women as well as grabbing land of villagers, including tribals, at Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district.
"Goons are ruling the roost here and people are afraid," Singh claimed.
 

First Published: Apr 21 2024 | 3:28 PM IST

