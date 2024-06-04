Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Difficult to gauge public mood in vast country like India: JSW chairman

Harsh Goenka, chairman of RPG Enterprises, while referring to the election results pointed out that the illegal betting market had predicted the outcome better than the more sophisticated exit polls

Elections, voting, Lok Sabha elections

Edelweiss Mutual Fund's managing director and chief executive Radhika Gupta quoted former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's words, saying that the democracy continues to stand today in a country of 1.4 billion people and we should be proud.

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 04 2024 | 11:47 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Billionaire Sanjay Jindal on Tuesday said it is "very difficult" to gauge public mood in a vast country like India.
"Very difficult to gauge the mood of public in a vast country like ours. This is amply clear from today's numbers!" the chairman of the JSW Group wrote on social media platform X.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
"What we are witnessing today is something nobody expected and showcases how a democracy of our size functions," he added.
Industrialists seemed to be a bit more circumspect while commenting on the election results which showed the ruling BJP falling short of a clear majority and depend on partners' support to form the new government.
Harsh Goenka, chairman of RPG Enterprises, while referring to the election results pointed out that the illegal betting market had predicted the outcome better than the more sophisticated exit polls.
"Satta bazaar far more accurate than pollsters using data analytics, AI, scientific research. Moral: believe in people who put their money behind their predictions," he wrote on X.
Goenka also called out the exit poll done by the widely read Hindi daily Dainik Bhaskar as "the most accurate" among such polls as a majority of them got the results wrong by a wide margin.
Edelweiss Mutual Fund's managing director and chief executive Radhika Gupta quoted former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's words, saying that the democracy continues to stand today in a country of 1.4 billion people and we should be proud.
"One of our most iconic leaders, in an iconic address reminded us that while elections come and go, what should stand is India and India's democratic process. Regardless of political views, democracy continues to stand today in a country of 1.4 billion people and we should be proud," she said in a post on X.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : JSW Group Lok Sabha elections

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 04 2024 | 11:47 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveElection Results LIVE UpdatesMaharashtra Election Result 2024PAN-Aadhaar LinkingGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon