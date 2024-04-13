DMK hurt people's sentiments by insulting Sanatan Dharma, says Amit Shah

Senior BJP leader Amit Shah on Saturday accused the DMK of 'hurting' the sentiments of the people by insulting 'Sanatan Dharma' and called upon the people to reject the Dravidian party in the April 19 Lok Sabha election.

He said the DMK passed unsavoury remarks on the consecration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

The DMK party has hurt the sentiments of people by making insulting remarks on Sanatan Dharma. But on the other hand, the BJP government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi respected everyone and believed in unity, Shah said at the roadshow in Kanyakumari Lok Sabha constituency in support of the party candidate Pon Radhakrishnan.

Shah, who addressed the cadres from his campaign vehicle, invoked the name of Lord Ram, before targetting the ruling dispensation.

Hundreds of party cadres, invigorated by his visit, joined the BJP veteran in the road show from Mettukadai Junction, Thuckalay, to the Old Bus Stand in Kanyakumari.

Shah greeted the cadres from his specially-designed vehicle and flashed the party's Lotus symbol throughout the stretch, as party members chanted "Modi again", "Bharat Mata Ki Jai" and "Ponnar again."



Radhakrishnan, a former union minister, is fondly addressed as Ponnar by supporters.



In his address, Shah said Modi was taking the country on the path of progress.

People in Tamil Nadu were chanting the "chaar sau par" (over 400 seats), he said, alluding to the BJP's target of achieving the said number of constituencies.

Shah also sought the people to vote for the party's candidate for the Vilavankode by-poll, V S Nandini, and ensure her victory.

The rampant corruption by DMK and AIADMK has affected Tamil Nadu he claimed and exhorted people to save the state from these corrupt parties, and choose the BJP for ushering in unprecedented transformation.

I urge all of you to make Modi Ji the Prime Minister for the third time and help us make Bharat the world's third largest economy. Press the 'Lotus' button and make us achieve '400 Paar', this time, Shah appealed and added that Kanyakumari too should be part of the success story.

Tamil Nadu should embrace development and prosperity by supporting the BJP, he said and claimed that Modi has been working tirelessly to preserve and promote Tamil culture, Tamil language and Tamil glory.