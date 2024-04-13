Business Standard
LS polls: BJP will not even win 200 seats, says Mamata Banerjee

Mamata Banerjee, Mamata, Bengal CM

Kolkata: TMC Supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee greets muslims on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr festival, in Kolkata, Thursday, April 11, 2024. (PTI: Photo/Swapan Mahapatra)

Press Trust of India Jalpaiguri (WB)
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 13 2024 | 3:05 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Alleging that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's guarantees are "false", West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday claimed that the BJP will not even win 200 seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.
Speaking at an election rally here, the Trinamool Congress supremo accused the BJP of destroying the country's Constitution drafted by B R Ambedkar.
"The BJP will not even win 200 seats. What have they done for north Bengal? Do not fall prey to PM Narendra Modi's 'guarantees'. These are nothing but electoral jumla (false)," Banerjee said at the TMC's programme.
The BJP-led NDA is aiming at crossing the 400 Lok Sabha seat mark in the upcoming elections.
"You (BJP) have destroyed the country's Constitution drafted by Babasaheb Ambedkar," she alleged.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Mamata Banerjee BJP All India Trinamool Congress Lok Sabha elections

First Published: Apr 13 2024 | 3:04 PM IST

